Rider Nicola Pellett killed after horse walked on guide wire

SUPPLIED Mother-of-two Nicky Pellett, 47, died after suffering a head injury in a horse riding accident on August 6, 2015.

An experienced horse rider had just warned her friend about some wire when her horse "bizarrely" walked on it, knocking her off and causing a fatal head injury.

Nicola Pellett, 47, never regained consciousness after the incident at North Canterbury's Mandeville sports grounds, near her Swannanoa home on August 6, 2015. She was placed into an induced coma and died five days later, on August 11.

A coronial inquest into her death began at the Christchurch District Court before Coroner Sue Johnson on Thursday morning.

Pellett's friend, Athena Fisher, said they were walking their horses to look at a new cross country area under construction when Pellett warned her about some wire near a fence post.

"We literally were on the wire when Nicola saw it … She said Athena just watch out for the wire so I seen the wire and her horse Tiny had bizarrely got the wire caught up ... in its shoe."

Fisher said her horse started to get "quite antsy", then she noticed the hinds of Pellett's horse had gone down.

"It all happened so fast, I had a split second to jump off my horse. I knew it was going wrong ... I came off my horse, grabbed hold of my horse and ran to tie it up."

When she turned around Pellett was on the ground and facing the opposite way in the recovery position.

"I went running over for her horse not even thinking Nicky wasn't getting up.

"It still sends shivers down my spine. I approached her, yelled her name several times, she was snoring so I knew it was pretty bad.

"I was sort of hoping that I had got it wrong. I took her hat off … I knew I had to run for help and I didn't want to move her, I was worried about spinal injuries."

Constable Rob Stokes said fencing contractor Paul Addie had partially erected a fence, with a post on either side and ground wire between them, the day before the incident. The wire was lying on the ground.

Stokes said police did not visit the scene until August 11. An investigation found no criminal liability for Pellett's death.

WorkSafe New Zealand health and safety inspector Bridget Murray said she considered the duty of care by the Mandeville Sports Club, Addie and his business, the Eyreton Pony Club and the Waimakariri District Council.

She found under the then Health and Safety Act there were some breaches, but no enforcement was taken.

"[Addie] left when it was dark, there were no lights in the paddock, he didn't understand that the paddock was used for horse riding so he's left a guidewire up in a paddock believing he's going to be there the next morning."

Coroner Johnson apologised to Pellett's family and friends in court that it had taken three years to reach the coronial stage.

"I acknowledge this inquiry might bring up emotions that you have hopefully perhaps been able to put aside sometimes and I acknowledge that you may feel that you're hearing things that may distress you and I would like to offer my condolences to you for Nicola's death.

The inquest has been adjourned to another date when other witnesses will give evidence.

- Stuff