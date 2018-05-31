NZ Coach Services to take on threatened Hutt Valley commuter bus routes

Hutt Valley commuters would need to catch other buses, such as the 120 (pictured), to connect to other trains and buses ...
JARED NICOLL/STUFF

Hutt Valley commuters would need to catch other buses, such as the 120 (pictured), to connect to other trains and buses into Wellington if direct services were not saved. (File photo)

A local company has come to the rescue of three threatened commuter bus services between the Hutt Valley and Wellington.

But their futures will still depend on usage, with the company set to review the services in three months.

Hutt City councillor Campbell Barry said NZ Coach Services, based in Taita, Lower Hutt, will take over the Wainuiomata, Stokes Valley and Upper Hutt commuter buses from current operator NZ Bus from June 18.

Hutt City councillor Campbell Barry said a local company running the services was a step in the right direction. (File photo)
SUPPLIED

Hutt City councillor Campbell Barry said a local company running the services was a step in the right direction. (File photo)

NZ Bus signalled earlier this year it would stop operating the privately-run services after it lost the majority of its commuter bus contracts in the Wellington region from July.

READ MORE:
Bus services to be retained
Hutt Valley-airport bus could be scrapped
Petition to save Flyer bus
More Hutt buses could go

Barry said the services had since been sold to NZ Coach Services, which would itself review the arrangement in three months.

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop has challenged commuters to show demand is there for the services. (File photo)

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop has challenged commuters to show demand is there for the services. (File photo)

"From what they've told me, the plan is to keep all of those services running as they currently are."

While the services were not yet secured long-term Barry said the signs were now more positive.

"This is a really good step in the right direction. Having a company based in Hutt Valley providing these services moving forward is a good thing and provides a bit more certainty."

The Airport Flyer, which runs between Lower Hutt and Wellington Airport, is still run by NZ Bus. (File photo)
MAARTEN HOLL/STUFF

The Airport Flyer, which runs between Lower Hutt and Wellington Airport, is still run by NZ Bus. (File photo)

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop said it was up to the people of the Hutt Valley to ensure the services were retained.

Ad Feedback

"My sense is they're very strongly supported, and I encourage people to get on the bus and use them."

When asked if having a local company running the services would help secure their future, Bishop said: "Let's just wait and see".

"I think it's good news. The point is we just need these services to continue, they're very valuable and well used.

"It was always going to be tricky for NZ Bus to keep them going from an economic point of view having lost the bulk of their Hutt Valley contracts. It's nice to see a local company pick them up."

A petition to save the services, along with the Airport Flyer bus from Lower Hutt to Wellington Airport, had earlier attracted 18,000 signatures.

Bishop said at the time that, while there were other services which operated between Wellington and the Hutt Valley, they were already stretched and were not as direct as the buses NZ Bus had proposed to cut.

NZ bus is still operating the Airport Flyer service.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

Ad Feedback
special offers
Auckland

Quarry attacker files appeal

Colin Mitchell was sentenced to preventive detention in May.

A repeat rapist jailed indefinitely for sex crimes has lodged an appeal against his sentence and convictions.

'Reckless' damage to shipwreck

A large part of the handrail and front rigging of the wreck was removed with a chainsaw by scavengers.

Scavengers used a chainsaw to remove kauri art work from a century-old shipwreck, Muriwai resident says.

Suspicious package at post centre

There are reports of a suspicious package in a post centre near Auckland Airport (file).

Emergency services and the Defence Force were called to a suspicious package at Auckland Airport.

Spot this safety sign's hidden danger

McLachlan says drivers have to pull out on to busy Monument Road before they can see oncoming traffic.

No-one realised it'd make the road more dangerous. Then Allan McLachlan went to pull out.

Wellington

Te reo risk pays off at Kia Mau

Taki Rua Productions is bringing a fully immersive te reo production to the stages throughout the North Island, He Kura ...

The sad greenstone legend is being told at the international indigenous performing arts festival.

Iwi, winery to buy land

The walking/cycling track cut on the eastern flank of Te Mata Peak by Craggy Range Winery.

Winery and iwi say land purchase will be a positive solution for everyone.

Hot water attacker deported video

The moment Kian-wee Show poured a bucket of boiling water over the head and back of his co-worker Bin Wu.

GRAPHIC WARNING: He poured boiling water over a worker's head, leaving him scarred.

Local buyer for Valley routes

Hutt Valley commuters would need to catch other buses, such as the 120 (pictured), to connect to other trains and buses ...

Lower Hutt-based company to take over threatened commuter bus services.

Canterbury

Searching for Riley's organs

Dunedin photographer Riley Baker with his partner, Amy McCarthy. He died in hospital from injuries after a tourist ...

Riley Baker's organs helped save six lives. Now his partner wants those recipients to find her.

Horse walked on wire

Mother-of-two Nicky Pellett, 47, died after suffering a head injury in a horse riding accident on August 6, 2015.

Woman had just warned friend about wire when her horse walked on it, knocking her off to her death.

Hospital in flap over funding

A kea suffering from lead poisoning is treated at Dunedin's Wildlife Hospital.

A recommendation not to fund a newly opened wildlife hospital has perplexed the trust.

The Palms shopping mall evacuated

Police activity had been centred around the Robert Harris cafe, an eyewitness says.

Hundreds evacuated from shopping centre, with police officers checking inside and under cars in the car park.

Waikato

CBD development carrot debate

Inner-city developers currently don't have to pay development contributions if their project is deemed to help meet city ...

They don't pay development contributions, but that'll change over the next three years.

Crushed to death

One person has died after an incident in Thames.

Man dies after being crushed between a ute and garage in Thames.

Mayor out of rates debate

Mayor Andrew King will hand this chair over to his deputy, Martin Gallagher, while council debates a capital value ...

Hamilton Mayor Andrew King said he's playing it safe.

Auckland train a traffic solution

Most city councillors were keen on more information on a Hamilton-Auckland passenger rail service (file photo).

Some Hamilton city councillors are convinced, but others say it's too risky.

Bay Of Plenty

White Island's crater emitting loud sounds

White Island's crater lake is reforming causing some activity on the Bay of Plenty island.

Noises and movements have been captured on White Island as it experiences low-level volcanic activity.

Tauranga museum quashed

Supporters of the Tauranga museum packed out the public galley but were left disappointed.

Tauranga museum just not possible in current environment

Accused pleads not guilty

Carlos Uerata appeared at the High Court in Rotorua and via his lawyer entered a not guilty plea to manslaughter.

Not guilty plea entered over death of Rotorua man.

What's bright yellow and covered in barnacles?

Information from the Hikurangi study could help scientists understand the threat posed to East Coast communities by ...

Found at sea, equipment used to monitor offshore seismic activity was nearly turned into home decor.

Taranaki

Taking teaching to the waves

30052018 News GRANT MATTHEW/STUFF Charles Gibson, former Lepperton Primary School principal and surfer introduces his ...

"I'm passionate about kids learning and I think I can do a really good job helping kids learn this way."

Should land go to iwi?

A proposal to turn half of New Plymouth's Fitzroy Golf Course over to housing has led to a call for an investigation ...

There's a proposal to turn half of it into housing but should New Plymouth's Peringa Park be given back to iwi?

Boys' High wins bragging rights

NPBHS won the annual 1st XV match against FDMC 22-19 on Wednesday to retain the George-Carroll Trophy.

The annual first XV fixture with Francis Douglas was won by Boys' High 22-19.

Dogs need rehab too video

Border Collie Bela gets some rehab for a spinal injury in Kate Hocking's new canine therapy pool.

Injured dogs in life-jackets do swimming for rehab in this specially-built pool.

Manawatu

Saddle Rd closed

A truck is in a Saddle Rd ditch. The crash has caused the road to close on Thursday.

Truck crash causes Manawatū Gorge alternative to close.

'Catcher' in court

Connor Bevins, pictured at an earlier court appearance, has pleaded not guilty to causing harm by digital communications.

Self-styled 'paedophile hunter' denies causing harm through digital communications.

Dairy may backtrack

There are no cigarettes for sale at Bhavin Patel's dairy, Moshims​ Discount House, but he may be battling to keep it ...

 A poster business for smokefree dairies may have to go back to selling cigarettes.

Stags chasing a top four spot

Feilding Old Boys-Ōroua are keeping in the hunt for a spot in the semifinals.

RUGBY: College Old Boys and Feilding Old Boys-Ōroua will both fancy a win.

Nelson

Flu vaccines for kids urged

Cardiologist Tammy Pegg, with Fern, 2 and Will, 7. Tammy decided to vaccinate both her children against influenza for ...

In the wake of a deadly flu season in the northern hemisphere, Nelson parents are being encouraging to consider the flu jab for their kids.

Treasure hunters

Nelson police are looking for owners of jewellery recovered from at least 19 burglaries in the Nelson and Blenheim areas.

With bling worth more than $200k stolen from homes around the region, Nelson police are now trying to return.

Beak to basics for chicken show

Alice Cowdrey, 9, with Matilda, the bantam she will be entering in a poultry show at the Hope Hall.

More than 500 birds, covering 65 chicken breeds, will be on show in Hope this weekend.

Pupils dive into marine projects

Catherine Campbell, Finn Campbell, Kylie Sargisson and Maddie Bradley enjoy a trip to the Poor Knights Islands Marine ...

Marine projects by Motueka school pupils earn duo a trip to the Poor Knights Marine Reserve.

Marlborough

Dog mauled to death outside vets

Marlborough woman Paula Hill's brown labrador Phoebe was mauled outside a vet clinic. Phoebe had to be put down because ...

"These attack dogs now have the blood scent. Who will be next, another dog or a child?"

Fishery ban extended?

A proposed rāhui at Wakatu Quay and Te Rae o Tawhiti (Mudstone Bay) at South Bay.

A temporary ban on fishing at a bay in Kaikōura may continue, and a second bay may also be closed.

One step closer to Greatness?

Queen Charlotte Track's all-year weather, spectacular vistas, iconic history and low-risk tramping has made it a strong ...

It's 70km of ocean views and native bush. Of course it's on track for Great Walk status.

Aero Club reaches new heights

Marlborough Aero Club members Victoria Lewis and Ben Morris are looking foward to the club's 90th anniversary.

Marlborough Aero Club is set to make aviation history as it celebrates its 90th anniversary.

South Canterbury

Small scores big motorsport award

Timaru's Mike Small was presented with the Lupp trophy at MotorSport New Zealand's annual awards night on Saturday.

Timaru's Mike Small has been awarded one of MotorSport New Zealand's premier trophies.

Killed cyclist named

The intersection of Washdyke Flat Rd and State Highway 1.

A cyclist who died in a collision with a car in South Canterbury has been named.

Southern highway reopened

The highway about 5km south of Tekapo is closed following crash involving two buses and a van.

State highway south of Tekapo cleared following a crash between two buses and a van.

'A very sad day' in Pareora

Janna Visser-Cooper and granddaughter Charlotte Visser, 12, are sad to hear the news the Pareora campus of Timaru South ...

Pareora community in shock with news the township's school campus is closing.

Otago

Hospital in flap over funding

A kea suffering from lead poisoning is treated at Dunedin's Wildlife Hospital.

A regional council's recommendation not to fund a newly opened wildlife hospital has perplexed the trust.

Searching for Riley's organs

Dunedin photographer Riley Baker with his partner, Amy McCarthy. He died in hospital from injuries after a tourist ...

Riley Baker's organs helped save six lives. Now his partner wants those recipients to find her.

Multicultural council formed

The first international pot-luck dinner for the crew behind the newly formed Lakes District Multicultural Council. Back ...

The group is planning pot luck dinners, workshops, festivals and cultural celebrations, including the likes of Oktoberfest.

Cadbury's free choc tour slammed

Cadbury is going on a nationwide tour promoting Dairy Milk chocolate, just a few months after closing its Dunedin factory.

It's billed as a road trip to "bring Kiwis together", but Cadbury's charm offensive is leaving a bitter aftertaste in Dunedin.

Southland

Bus crash crashes on icy highway

An 18-seater bus crashed on black ice on State Highway 94 on the western side of Gorge Hill, about 30km east of Te Anau. ...

A bus spun 180 degrees in ice and fog and ploughed through a Southland farmer's fence.

True cost unknown

One of three dairy farms north of Winton, in Southland, under a Restricted Place Biosecurity Notice.

 10,346 cattle have been culled in Southland so far in an attempt to eradicate Mycoplasma bovis from the region.

Meth-house landlord 'let down'

An Invercargill woman is frustrated after learning her former house, which tenants had smoked meth inside, would not ...

Invercargill couple's frustration after new report shows their house didn't need to be closed and renovated because P was smoked inside.

Drone makes unexpected stop in Bluff.

Bluff Coastguard president Wayne Williams with the sail off a sail drone rescued by the Coastguard from Foveaux Strait, ...

A five-metre-long sailing drone had to be towed into port in Bluff earlier this month, after being damaged by high winds. 

Ad Feedback