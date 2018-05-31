NZ Coach Services to take on threatened Hutt Valley commuter bus routes

JARED NICOLL/STUFF Hutt Valley commuters would need to catch other buses, such as the 120 (pictured), to connect to other trains and buses into Wellington if direct services were not saved. (File photo)

A local company has come to the rescue of three threatened commuter bus services between the Hutt Valley and Wellington.

But their futures will still depend on usage, with the company set to review the services in three months.

Hutt City councillor Campbell Barry said NZ Coach Services, based in Taita, Lower Hutt, will take over the Wainuiomata, Stokes Valley and Upper Hutt commuter buses from current operator NZ Bus from June 18.

SUPPLIED Hutt City councillor Campbell Barry said a local company running the services was a step in the right direction. (File photo)

NZ Bus signalled earlier this year it would stop operating the privately-run services after it lost the majority of its commuter bus contracts in the Wellington region from July.

READ MORE:

* Bus services to be retained

* Hutt Valley-airport bus could be scrapped

* Petition to save Flyer bus

* More Hutt buses could go

Barry said the services had since been sold to NZ Coach Services, which would itself review the arrangement in three months.

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop has challenged commuters to show demand is there for the services. (File photo)

"From what they've told me, the plan is to keep all of those services running as they currently are."

While the services were not yet secured long-term Barry said the signs were now more positive.

"This is a really good step in the right direction. Having a company based in Hutt Valley providing these services moving forward is a good thing and provides a bit more certainty."

MAARTEN HOLL/STUFF The Airport Flyer, which runs between Lower Hutt and Wellington Airport, is still run by NZ Bus. (File photo)

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop said it was up to the people of the Hutt Valley to ensure the services were retained.

"My sense is they're very strongly supported, and I encourage people to get on the bus and use them."

When asked if having a local company running the services would help secure their future, Bishop said: "Let's just wait and see".

"I think it's good news. The point is we just need these services to continue, they're very valuable and well used.

"It was always going to be tricky for NZ Bus to keep them going from an economic point of view having lost the bulk of their Hutt Valley contracts. It's nice to see a local company pick them up."

A petition to save the services, along with the Airport Flyer bus from Lower Hutt to Wellington Airport, had earlier attracted 18,000 signatures.

Bishop said at the time that, while there were other services which operated between Wellington and the Hutt Valley, they were already stretched and were not as direct as the buses NZ Bus had proposed to cut.

NZ bus is still operating the Airport Flyer service.

- Stuff