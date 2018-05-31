Dunedin Wildlife Hospital in flap after regional council rejects funding request

WILDLIFE HOSPITAL TRUST A kea suffering from lead poisoning is treated at Dunedin's Wildlife Hospital.

A regional council's recommendation not to fund a newly opened wildlife hospital has perplexed the trust.

Dunedin's Wildlife Hospital Trust, which opened the South Island's only specialist wildlife hospital in January, approached the Otago Regional Council (ORC) to help fund the fledgling operation.

A hearing panel recommended declining the request, which would be considered at the next committee meeting in a fortnight.

Trust co-chairman Steve Walker said he was baffled by the panel's decision not to support the trust, which sought a five-year commitment of at least $100,000 per annum.

The trust had received only "a small amount" of funding indirectly from the council-owned port company.

"What they give us is a drop in the ocean compared to what we ask for."

That contrasted with the Dunedin City Council (DCC), which had committed $50,000 per year over the three years.

"Regular and one-off donations from the public, local business supporters and recently the DCC, are helping to keep our heads above water, but we are still way off breaking even," Walker said.

"We asked the ORC to join the vast majority of their ratepayer base who support us, as the strategic fit seems obvious to us."

Some of the patients at the hospital this week included a kea with lead poisoning, and an injured yellow-eyed penguin.

The hospital recently treated a takahē, with the final cost of this treatment totalling $17,000.

The hospital treated 191 animals, including 151 from Otago, in its first 100 days. The patients came from 25 species.

Walker said the trust had not budgeted for ORC funding, but felt the council's ratepayers "would overwhelmingly agree there should be some sort of support from [the ORC] ... It is simple as that".

He encouraged ratepayers to get in touch with their local councillor and urge them to "overturn this decision".

The council has been approached for comment.

- Stuff