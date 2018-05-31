Person dead after being crushed between ute and building in Thames

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF One person has died after an incident in Thames.

A person has died after being trapped between a ute and a building in Thames.

Emergency services were called to the incident at a home on Waikiekie Road at 9.45am.

A male of unknown age died at the scene.

It was understood he became trapped between a vehicle and a building down a private driveway.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Murray Bannister confirmed that two fire crews from Thames attended the scene.

They received a call from ambulance services at 9.45am, he said.

By the time they arrived the person had already been extracted.

They stayed on site for a little over an hour but had since left the scene.

- Stuff