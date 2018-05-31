Person dead after being crushed between ute and building in Thames
A person has died after being trapped between a ute and a building in Thames.
Emergency services were called to the incident at a home on Waikiekie Road at 9.45am.
A male of unknown age died at the scene.
It was understood he became trapped between a vehicle and a building down a private driveway.
Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Murray Bannister confirmed that two fire crews from Thames attended the scene.
They received a call from ambulance services at 9.45am, he said.
By the time they arrived the person had already been extracted.
They stayed on site for a little over an hour but had since left the scene.
- Stuff