Scavengers face up to $60,000 fine for damaging historic wreck

Photo Credit: Bev Ross An original sketch of the Daring by Edwin Brookes 1863.

Scavengers have already taken to a 153-year-old shipwreck with a chainsaw, despite warnings to stay away.

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson said the theft occurred right after archeologists visited the site at Muriwai beach, north-west Auckland, on May 27.

"Overnight Tuesday the stern handrail and a large portion of the front rigging of the wreck were removed by chainsaw," the spokesperson said.

The wreck was the Daring – a schooner driven ashore in a severe gale in 1865.

﻿

READ MORE:

* Century-old schooner uncovered by shifting sand at Muriwai beach

* The shipwrecked boat that was no match for Wellington's wind

* Oreti Beach discovery may be 150-year-old shipwreck

SUPPLIED A large part of the handrail and front rigging of the wreck was removed with a chainsaw by scavengers.

A Muriwai resident who visited the site on May 30 said the rear end of the ship was removed because it had kauri art work.

"It's reckless," the resident said.

"Something that had been preserved for so long could have been saved for maritime history."

SUPPLIED A shipwreck discovered along the coast of the Kaipara range is investigated by archaeologist Greg Walter (left) and Auckland Council Cultural Heritage specialist Rob Brassey.

Even when a team of archaeologists first visited the site, the wreck had already been preyed upon by scavengers.

Auckland Council Heritage Unit principal specialist Robert Brassey said it was "astounding" that someone would damage a historic site.

"Someone has been selfish enough to have damaged the ship within days of it being exposed by scavenging timber off it," Brassey said.

SUPPLIED The ship appeared to be a 153-year-old schooner.

"Several deck planks and a section of railing have been removed from the wreck."

NZDF has warned people to stay away from the site at all times, or face trespassing.

The wreck was on an archeological site protected under the provisions of the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act.

SUPPLIED Archaeologists from the New Zealand Heritage team were investigating the origin of the ship.

​Under the Act, any person damaging or destroying any part of the wreck or wreck site was liable to a fine of up to $60,000.

NZDF have stepped up their security on the site and a protection unit was providing a cordon from May 31.

"The wreck is in the New Zealand Defence Force Kaipara Air Weapons Range, where the public are banned 24/7," NZDF said.

Heritage New Zealand manager Beverly Parslow said the wreck was part of New Zealand's history and should not be tampered with.

"Its full story can then be told for all New Zealanders to appreciate and learn from," Parslow said.

"That story is not as complete with parts of the wreck missing due to fossickers taking items that do not belong to them."

The wreck was discovered by a Muriwai local on May 27, uncovered by shifting sands.

Brassey said the Daring was well-preserved, and it appeared to have been buried in the sand since it was driven ashore 153 years ago.

"This stretch of coastline is highly dynamic and the sand is constantly moving," Robert said.

"There have been elevated high tides recently which explains why such a substantial wreck that has been buried for many years has become exposed like this.

"It may well get covered up again."

The 17 metre-long schooner was a two-masted ship carrying a cargo of grass seed when it was driven onto the beach near South Head on the Kaipara Harbour.

It had been built just two years earlier in Mangawhai and owned by David Kirkwood of Onehunga.

- Stuff