Why has the school gate became a parking war zone?

Parents' concern for safety and the road rules seem to fly out the window at school rush hours.

Mayhem erupts, with parents double-parking and blocking driveways, occasionally screaming at each other, and kids often running willy-nilly across the road.

Teachers at Auckland's Shelly Park Primary School have started posting incriminating photos of bad driving in the school newsletter and sending them to the police. Principal Brian Rolfe said children were put at risk by drivers who "regularly ignored" the road rules.

When did the school gate become a parking war zone?

﻿Christchurch woman Kirsty Quested said she completely avoided driving near the schools in her area during the 8am-9am and 2.30pm-3.30pm rush hours because "it's too stressful".

Quested lives near Cotswold School, in Bishopdale. At pick-up or drop-off time, it was "impossible" to get to the other end of the street.

"Sometimes a car will just park without actually being in a park, open a door, and a kid comes flying out."

Close calls outside the school contributed to her reticence to driving near the school at pick-up or drop-off times. She once had to swerve at the last minute because a child hopped out of a car in the middle of the road - not on the footpath side.

"You wind up feeling quite shaky, because if you hit a child, even if it's not your own fault, you'll never get over it."

She said the main problem was that parents all wanted to drop their kids off right outside the entrance.

"Why can't they park a little bit further away and have a bit of a stroll? I can't understand why they feel this need to pile on top of each other."

Seeing parents screaming at each other and disagreeing about parking was not uncommon, she said.

Another Christchurch woman, who asked to remain anonymous, agreed.

She lived opposite St Peter's School, and often saw parents yelling at each other. In fact, she was confronted at her front door just a few days ago after tooting at a parent who had been blocking her driveway.

The driver did a U-turn, parked, and rang the doorbell to justify why she had been in the driveway.

"The cheek of it, to actually come and ring the doorbell and then try to justify why you were stopped. She told me, 'I wasn't parked, I was turning'."

Some parents felt "entitled" to block driveways while picking their kids up, she said.

"It's all about, 'I'm in a hurry, I've got to pick my kid up.' They've got tunnel vision. There's a complete lack of consideration for other people and safety."

In the South Auckland suburb of Papakura, Bronwyn Hyder said it was only a matter of time before a child got skittled outside Cosgrove Primary School.

The back of the school exited on to Yang Place, a narrow cul-de-sac that at its turning point, was painted in broken yellow lines.

Regardless, parents insisted on parking there.

She said two men often monitored the turning bay, politely asking drivers to move on.

They had both been assaulted, verbally abused by parents, and had parents flip "the birdie" at them.

Hyder, who has a disability, often picked up her grandson from school. She asked, if she can park and walk, why can't everyone else?

In Levin, Ray Scott spent about a year as Levin North School's unofficial traffic warden.

"I gave up because what was the point in me trying to educate these parents who wouldn't listen?"

He saw "heaps of near-misses", and had been abused by parents who were always "making out they were in a rush".

"It was chaos, and a lot of it was because of the parents. They would be calling their kids across the road instead of the kids crossing at the zebra crossing. Kids were running willy-nilly across the road."

Children were being put in danger every day, he said, but the parents always had excuses, like getting back to work or making an appointment.

"I just don't think any of that, being five minutes late for something, is worth a child's life," Scott said.

He handed out road safety leaflets to parents who parked dangerously.

"They would just shrug their shoulders and ignore me. If I saw them do it again, I would take photographs and send them straight to the police."

AND WHAT DO THE POLICE DO?

A police spokeswoman said police often responded to specific complaints from schools about driver behaviours.

"Issues that we have encountered previously include parents parking dangerously, especially in wet weather, excessive speed around schools and students not using crossings," she said.

It was important for all road users to be vigilant while driving around schools, she said.

"Children are highly unpredictable and can be easily distracted.

"Children make mistakes, but they don't deserve to pay for them with their life. How you drive makes the difference," she said.



"We are concerned with driver behaviour and good practice around schools more so than traffic volumes."

POLICE TIPS FOR DRIVING NEAR SCHOOLS:

* Keep speed low and watch for children.

* Remember the speed limit when passing school buses is 20kmh.

* If you witness dangerous driving behaviour, ring 111.

