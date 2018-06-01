Hardest winter yet for group providing accommodation for homeless families

An emergency accommodation supplier for homeless families on Auckland's North Shore says this winter is starting to feel like the hardest yet, despite increased Government spending.

De Paul House had emergency accommodation for 23 families at any one time. When completely full, a little over 100 beds are occupied.

"This winter for us feels like the hardest we have ever experienced," manager Jan Rutledge told RNZ.

"I have been working in this role 14 years. I have never seen a winter when the turnover in our units - we have a family moving in the morning and another family coming in the afternoon."

READ MORE: 
Government announces $100m plan to fight homelessness
Experts warn homelessness in Auckland will be worse this winter

Early in May, Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford said "No one needs to live in a car this winter", when announcing the Ministry of Social Development had $37 million to urgently increase housing.

"By the end of winter, we will have more than 1500 additional transitional, public and Housing First places, compared to the end of last year."

"Most of them are available now," he said.

That funding was to create 300 new transitional housing places, which could support households for 12 weeks or more, 116 contracted motel units for the short term, and 1071 places in state homes.

 

 - Stuff

