Car driven into Hamilton lake

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF A car was driven into the lake from Lake Domain Rd, to the right of the image.

Someone has driven their car into Hamilton's lake.

Police were called to the Lake Domain Dr in Frankton around 7pm on Thursday.

The vehicle made a splash off Lake Domain Rd that curves around the lake's north-western shore.

Fire services responded to a reported car in the lake and arrived to find no-one inside the vehicle, northern communications shift manager Murray Bannister said.

He confirmed a car was in the water but said firefighters took no action, leaving it in the hands of police.

Exactly how the car ended up in the lake was not yet known.

- Stuff