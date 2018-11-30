Divers find dead dolphins in New Zealand King Salmon nets

The Dusky dolphin carcass was given to the Department of Conservation.

Two dolphins have been found dead in New Zealand King Salmon nets in the Marlborough Sounds.

The company's divers were making routine checks of the fish nets when they found the dead dolphins at two separate salmon farms in the Pelorus Sound.

One carcass was recovered at Kopaua farm and identified as a Dusky dolphin, but the other dolphin, at Waihinau farm, could not be accessed at the time.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Divers making routine checks of the fish nets found the dead dolphins at two separate salmon farms in the Pelorus Sound.

When divers checked for the carcass the following day it was gone, and therefore could not be identified.

Both dolphins were found on November 21 and the incidents were reported to the Department of Conservation the following day. The Dusky dolphin carcass was with DOC rangers on Wednesday.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF The deaths shouldn't have an impact on numbers, says DOC, but for NZ King Salmon, it's one death too many.

A marine mammal fatality incident report completed by King Salmon said the missing carcass likely came free and floated away when divers lowered the predator net, which had lifted for a towing operation.

A DOC spokesperson said the unknown carcass was likely a Dusky dolphin too. DOC informed local iwi Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia of the deaths last week.

Ngāti Kuia chairperson Waihaere Mason said they were saddened and concerned by the preventable deaths.

"It is of concern that New Zealand King Salmon do not appear to know what type of dolphin one of the dead mammals was," Mason said.

"Their deaths in these commercial finfish farms ... is a loss to populations that are under stress and is in our view, entirely unacceptable," Mason said.

"Any death of a protected species, where there is commercial and industry responsibility should be investigated thoroughly and independently with an intent to eliminate the risk and promote the safest management practices."

King Salmon chief executive Grant Rosewarne said the company was still investigating what happened.

"In terms of the amount of fish we produce versus the interaction with mammals, we're at an extremely low level and a level below that which has any impact on the population.

SUPPLIED The dolphins were found in the predator nets which surround the salmon farms.

"This is a very rare occurrence for us. We are very open about these things. We obviously regret when they happen."

DOC said they had not received any other reports of dolphin deaths from King Salmon in the past five years.

The deaths appeared to be related to the net set-up, Rosewarne said.

"That led to a pocket that a dolphin then got into, and it sort of panicked and couldn't get out of.

"The purpose of the investigation is to determine what did we do, if anything, to contribute to that."

Rosewarne said they checked with DOC, who told them that sort of mortality rate did not have a material impact on the population in the Marlborough Sounds.

SUPPLIED King Salmon chief executive Grant Rosewarne says they regret the deaths and are investigating what happened.

"Regardless of that, we want to get down to never having another one and that is why the investigation is under way."

King Salmon was "more likely" to find seals in their nets, he said.

"We've checked the occurrence rate with seals and, again, it's below the level that would affect the population.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Ngāti Kuia manager Raymond Smith says dolphins are guardians of the Sounds.

"Often the seals that are around our farms are old males that are past their productive lifestyle, sometimes we get younger ones, but that's typically what we get.

"If they set up gnawing their way through a net, they might snag their teeth on it and they might not be able to disentangle themselves from that."

Ngāti Kuia taiao, or natural world, manager Raymond Smith said dolphins were guardians of the Sounds.

"We are kaitiaki of the dolphin, especially in Te Hoiere/Pelorus Sound. With that significance, comes an obligation."

DOC Sounds operations manager Dave Hayes they were working with NZ King Salmon to establish the circumstances of the deaths and to identify what additional measures could be introduced to minimise the risk in the future.