Driver's lucky escape after tree crushes car on West Coast

A motorist is feeling lucky despite serious injuries after a tree crushed the front of his car while driving on the West Coast.

Ryan Walsh was travelling on State Highway 7 near Rahu Saddle, south of Reefton about 4pm on Sunday.

"I was just driving up a straight road ... and next thing I remember, I'm underneath a heap of smashed glass on the floor of my car looking at my brake pedal," Walsh said.

RYAN WALSH/SUPPLIED Ryan Walsh's Honda City was crushed by a tree near Reefton on Sunday.

He managed to get out of his car – a Honda City – and realised it had been smashed by a tree.

"I had cuts in my head and glass in my ears."

PETER TURNER/SUPPLIED Ryan Walsh will have to keep his neck brace on for six weeks.

He was in shock, but managed to take a few pictures of the scene, even with a broken neck and broken ribs.

Luckily, a friend who was driving by helped him move the car off the road using his ute.

The pair called police and Reefton officers arrived about 4.30pm. Police took Walsh to Reefton Hospital.

RYAN WALSH/SUPPLIED Walsh was in shock, but managed to take a few pictures of the scene, even with a broken neck and broken ribs.

Walsh was taken to Greymouth Hospital on Sunday night by ambulance, then to Christchurch Hospital soon after.

"I would want to say a massive thanks to the copper, the hospital, the ambulance and all the staff . . . they were all absolutely awesome."

Walsh said this was his second near-death experience. A motorbike accident about 20 years ago left him with broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding.

"It was heavy drama right there and then but now I'm up. I've been let off the hook twice so I'm here for a reason."

Walsh hoped to be out of hospital by Thursday, but would have the neck brace on for six weeks. He was not able to eat for three days after the accident.

A friend of Walsh's, Peter Turner, set up a Givealittle​ page. Turner said the car was only insured for third party so he was helping his friend buy a new car.

"I've called [the Givealittle page] nine lives because that's what he's got. He's the salt of the earth ... he's as honest as the day is long."

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers attended the crash and took the man to hospital.