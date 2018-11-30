Women make up less than 3 per cent of most police specialist squads

Constable Elyse Lewis, pictured with her dog Mist, is one of just three female police dog handlers in New Zealand.

It took Constable Elyse Lewis nine years to make it into the police dog section – the reason she joined the force in the first place.

The process was long-winded – made extra-long, she believed, because she was female.

"There was only one other female dog handler at the time. It was very uncommon for females to become dog handlers," she said.

"It took me a long time to build a lot of respect with people and prove I could do the job."

Lewis is one of just three female police dog handlers in the country, alongside 130 men.

And her experience is not unique: police specialist teams are still overwhelmingly male-dominated, despite efforts to diversify the force.

Data released under the Official Information Act showed that women failed to crack 3 per cent in more than half of the 10 police specialist teams.

In the past 10 years, not one woman has ever been in the police Dive Squad.

The Armed Offenders Squad, a team of 367, comprises 357 men and 10 women.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the figures were "pretty disappointing".

"I was a little bit surprised about some of the units. I don't think anyone could hide the fact they show there is a fair bit of work needed within police to increase the diversity in these specialist areas, without a shadow of a doubt," Cahill said.

There were some factors to consider, however, he said.

"A lot of these cohorts are really popular and they have a really low turnover, so getting that change is quite gradual and does take time.

"The other issue is a lot of these squads require on-call and short notice callouts which can be problematic for female officers if they have families," Cahill said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Police Association president Chris Cahill said the figures were "pretty disappointing".

Out of the 10 specialist teams, the Police Negotiation Team boasted the greatest proportion of women at 32.6 per cent.

Cahill said traditionally there had always been more women in that area and he thought it had been "pushed a bit harder than some of the other groups.

"[Women] bring an empathy and a calmness to situations that means they're good in that role," Cahill said.

Having diversity in the negotiation team was important. What might work for one situation won't in another, so having a variety of people in that team was advantageous, he said.

CHANGING PERCEPTIONS

Supplied Lewis and Mist are based in Whangarei.

Lewis, who stands just 165cm tall, said offenders were often taken aback when she turned up with her german shepherd, Mist.

"They definitely think twice and look twice at me, sort of underestimate me I suppose," Lewis said.

"I'm quite small. If I saw myself I'd try and run too."

Cahill said there had traditionally been a view that some squads weren't for women, but attitudes were changing.

"There's been so much work done in that space in the last few years and the messaging is right, now it's getting the action in place and clearly these numbers show there's a lot work to be done."

Police deputy chief executive of people and capability Kaye Ryan said all roles within police were open to women.

"While we are striving to increase diversity in Police, we acknowledge the numbers of women currently in certain specialist roles are lower than we'd like," she said.

There were more than 30 specialist roles within police and all women were encouraged to choose a pathway which challenged them, Ryan said.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Women's rights campaigner Louise Nicholas said women were more than capable of taking on specialist police roles.

"Within police, districts hold specialist team awareness days for women, which are designed to increase the number of women in the squads."

Women's rights campaigner Louise Nicholas said she had heard from women in the past who wanted to be in Armed Offenders or the Dog Squad but didn't think they were skilled or strong enough.

"There's a bit of self-doubt for them and women really need to be encouraged by police to get into these roles," she said.

Nicholas said women had amazing skill sets; common sense, compassion, empathy, strength and the courage to take on special roles.

Factors like having families, height and build were not hindrances, she said.

"We've got to cut this crap out. It comes down to women and their ability to do the job beside men and there are a lot of women out there that are better than some men."

Cahill echoed Nicholas, reinforcing the importance of encouragement.

"A lot of it is encouraging them and letting females know they're able to do these roles, you're welcome to do these roles and getting some mentors in these groups to say 'I did it, you can do it as well'.

'POSITIVE DISCRIMINATION GONE MAD'

While police leadership are pushing hard for diversity and development, there appears to be some resistance.

A Police Association member penned a letter to the November edition of the union magazine Police News which expressed concern about development opportunities advertised only to women.

The letter said it was "positive discrimination gone mad".

"New Zealand Police is going too far in relation to females in the workplace," it said.

"If development opportunities for male officers only were advertised, there would be an uproar, but it seems to be acceptable that we can alienate male staff and give all the opportunities to female staff."

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Ten women and and 357 men make up the Armed Offenders Squad (file photo).

Lewis said she welcomed the prospect of more women in specialist police teams, but hoped the lengthy training and vetting remained the same.

Members of the police dog squad were called out at all hours of the day and night to track offenders, often armed and high on drugs, she said.

"It's a very physical job and you work by yourself. You have to be fairly confident in your decision making," she said.

"I know police are trying to get their numbers up but they need to realise that the quality is high for a specialist role, they can't just be a number."

Cahill, meanwhile, said more diversity was good for the police as a whole.

"Some [squads] have some real challenges physically, but it's the diversity of thought that these women bring into these squads that can only improve them and grow them and make them better units themselves."