Gang boss sentenced to 15 years jail for manslaughter in Fleet case

Richard Te Kani was sentenced on two manslaughter charges plus two methamphetamine charges and one charge of accessory after the fact of murder.

The grandmother of a man brutally beaten to death by gang members still lives with the regret of opening the door to a gang prospect that fateful night.

Georgina Fleet read out an emotional victim impact statement at the High Court in Rotorua on Thursday during the sentencing of Richard Te Kani, the vice president of the Mangu Kaha gang, which has links to the Black Power.

Te Kani was sentenced to 15 years in jail after pleading guilty to two charges of manslaughter in relation to the deaths of Raymond Fleet and his nephew James in the Mamaku Forest on August 7, 2017.

He was also sentenced to two charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, one charge of accessory after the fact to murder and four charges of child neglect.

Te Kani is the fourth person to be sentenced in connection to the Fleet double murders.

Georgina Fleet, Raymond's mother and James' grandmother, described her grief as "overwhelming" as she spoke.

She also revealed her personal regret at answering the door to gang prospect Zen Pulemoana when he called for James, who resided at her house at that time.

"I wondered if I had not answered the knock at the door he could have lived the life he deserved.

"They did not deserve to be brutally beaten to death."

She also said she sees the pain the rest of the Fleet whanau have to live through every day.

"My heart aches for them. I also have to see the terrible pain my daughter has."

She also turned round to address Te Kani directly in the dock at one point, raising her voice.

"You Richie were the boss of that gang. You ordered the taking of our men to the bush...you could have stopped it but chose not to, like the coward you are you left," she said.

"I am glad you wll be punished for this shocking crime...rest in peace Ray and James."

Crown prosecutor Duncan McWilliam said that while Te Kani was not present at the actual murders, he would have been aware of the potential for fatal violence to take place.

Te Kani's lawyer Andy Schulze accepted his client's involvement in taking Raymond and James into the bush, but said things were "relatively calm" until the arrival of Martin Hone.

He also said Te Kani helped defuse the initial violence, was not present at the murders, and had shown remorse in the wake of the killings.

Before sentencing Justice Paul Davison addressed the Fleet whanau in the gallery.

"Miss Georgina Fleet's statement to the court this morning was heart wrenching," she said.

"This sentencing today is to hold Mr Te Kani legally accountable for this role. . . but the pain and sadness you feel will endure long after this sentencing."

He also asked for copies of all victim impact statements to be made available for Schuzle to be handed to Te Kani.

As he outlined the brutal nature of the killings, and the injuries suffered by both men, Georgina Fleet left the court.

Davison also read from a pre sentence report on Te Kani where he blamed the deaths on his co-defendants, and "felt a sense of hurt" for the Fleet whanau as "things went too far".

Davison also stressed Te Kani was being sentenced for manslaughter, not murder.

"He did not have the intention to kill the victims. . . the assaults on the victims went much further than he intended."

Te Kani's brother Hone was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum nonparole period of 20 years at the High Court in Rotorua in October after pleading guilty to the murder of James and Raymond Fleet.

Two other men have been sentenced to home detention and prison respectively for their role in the methamphetamine 'cook' that was the catalyst for the double killings.

Two further men, Mikaera Hura and Pulemoana, are to be sentenced on December 17 after being found guilty of two charges of manslaughter and murder and manslaughter respectively.

The charges all stem from a botched methamphetamine 'cook' arranged by Raymond with Hone and Te Kani, two patched gang members, in August 2017 which descended into paranoia and violence over suspicions Raymond had been stealing from the 'cook.'

His nephew James, who played no role in the drug manufacture, was murdered by Hone after witnessing his uncle's killing.

The uncle and nephew were reported missing on August 10, 2017, and a double homicide investigation was launched following the discovery of their bodies in Mamaku Forest on August 17, 2017.

Te Kani was found to be part of the gang that took Raymond and James into the Mamaku bush where a series of beatings escalated into the murder of Raymond.

He was struck with a spade before his head was run over.

James, who witnessed the murder, was then killed by Hone after being struck in the head by a spade.