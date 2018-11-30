International student misses out on visa after finishing course three weeks early

Zongwei Lu was denied a post-study work visa after graduating three weeks early.

A high-achieving international student has had his Kiwi dream shattered after he was told he missed out on a work visa by three weeks.

Zongwei Lu came from China to study cookery at a hospitality and business school in central Auckland in 2016.

After finishing a 20-week level 3 programme there, he took on a level 5 programme which required a study period of 60 weeks.

But Lu worked hard to hand in his final paper in August this year, instead of September when it was supposed to be completed.

His post-study work visa application was then declined by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) because his study time was calculated at 57 weeks.

Lu was also asked to leave New Zealand before December 5 when his interim visa expires, he said.

"I think it's ridiculous. I was not aware that I would be granted graduation early and that would affect my visa," he told Stuff.

"The 57 weeks was not decided by me, it was a decision made by the school."

Lu said there had not been enough communication and support from the school about his graduation and visa application.

The 39-year-old won two awards while studying, has written a manual for his internship employer and believed he could make a contribution to New Zealand.

However, INZ did not take those factors into consideration and focussed only on the required period of time, Lu said.

"I worked too hard and was so eager to realise my dream but now I don't know what to say."

INZ spokesman Michael Carley said for qualifications at levels 4-6, the requirement was 60 weeks of study.

"The immigration instructions are that in order to be eligible for post-study work visas, qualifications must meet minimum level and duration requirements."

INZ encouraged individuals to consider all visa options and apply for another category that might be applicable, he said.

The hospitality school said it was unable to comment on any details of a student's enrolment and period of study.

The school's chief executive said it was up to the student to seek licensed immigration advice on their individual circumstances and work rights post-study prior to their enrolment.

"We do offer student visa support and have a robust set of procedures and guidelines in place.

"However, Immigration New Zealand assesses and makes the decision on individual applications by students."

Lu will now fly back to China next Monday.

"I just hope my case would remind other overseas students to be mindful about their rights and possible circumstances," he said.

"The education and immigration system should also be more humane and support those who are hard-working."