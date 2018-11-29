No tents, no river mouth, 15 non-self contained car parks for New Plymouth

Freedom camping will be banned at Waiwhakaiho, the region's most popular spot, from December 14.

Tents are banned, camping at the Waiwhakaiho river mouth is banned and non-self contained freedom campers will be restricted to 15 car parks across the New Plymouth District over the summer, councillors have decided.

At Thursday's heated and chaotic extraordinary meeting, councillors voted to ban freedom camping at the Waiwhakaiho river mouth and restrict non-self contained (NSC) freedom campers to six car parks at Waitara's Battiscombe Tce, five at Corbett Park, Oakura, and four at Lake Rotomanu.

A year-round ban was also added as an amendment to the freedom camping bylaw at Fitzroy Beach car park, Oakura beachfront, East End and Kawaroa under existing coastal reserve rules, despite a request from Councillor Murray Chong to allow 10 certified self-contained carparks at Kawaroa. That amendment was not legal under the Coastal Reserves Management Act.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Corbett Park, just north of Oakura, will have five parks for non- self contained campers.

Chong also moved that Waiwhakaiho, the region's most popular site, be restricted to certified self-contained vehicles only, but the idea was shot down and he left the meeting in protest after a full ban at the river mouth was passed.

Non self-contained vehicles would also be restricted to stays of one period of 24 hours at any location in 30 days.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Battiscombe Tce in Waitara will have six parks.

"We've got limited spaces so it's about movement," Councillor Shaun Biesiek said.

Council also did not proceed with NSC carparks in shopping centres and central business districts (CBDs), including Fitzroy, Waitara, Oakura and Okato, but legally-parked self-contained vehicles are still allowed throughout the district.

The debate was confused, with councillors all weighing in on the subject and several amendments moved and lost.

Deputy mayor Richard Jordan didn't like the idea of campers at the "prime real estate" of Rogan St.

"We have a welcoming province but we have facilities in place for camping. Those are called campgrounds."

Richard Handley said the restrictions were unwelcoming.

"It's just not the profile that we want for New Plymouth."

Those not in listed areas would be "hiding all over the place", which would be impossible to enforce, he added.

"It doesn't feel right to me that every step we can we work against the interests of our tourists."

Mike Merrick said he would like to see no restrictions.

"It should be a first-in, first-served situation," he said.

"They were only here for four months. We should having a review in three years."

Deputy mayor Richard Jordan supported a full ban at Waiwhakaiho. Visitors were welcome, but not to camp there, he said.

Colin Johnston reminded the councillors of the number of people complaining about overcrowding last summer, and councillor Marie Pearce said self-contained vehicles would likely use the facilities anyway.

"There is a most definite bias throughout this whole debate against self-contained vehicles," Harry Duynhoven said.

Roy Weaver said people that owned self-contained vehicles were generally well off.

"There's a lot of people in New Zealand, a lot of New Zealanders, that cannot afford a certified self-contained vehicle. Some of them can't even afford to go to a camping ground."

This gave them a chance to stay at a prime location, he said.

Katrina Brunton, NPDC customer and regulatory solutions manager, also confirmed the council had the power to give out instant fines and clamp vehicles if the amendments were ignored.

It will come into force on Friday December 14.

For Lake Rotomanu and Corbett Park, councillors had to override their own management plan because the decision was inconsistent with the Coastal Reserves Management Plan and General Policies for Reserves.