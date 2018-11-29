Trust and transparency lacking after Canterbury earthquakes, symposium told

Dr John Vargo speaks on leadership during the Canterbury Earthquake Symposium at the University of Canterbury.

There was very little finger pointing, no naming of names.

Day one of the two-day Canterbury Earthquake Symposium delivered some thoughtful looking back, and plenty of hopeful looking forward.

But there may have been disappointment for those looking for tough criticism of individuals or groups responsible for botching repairs or holding up the rebuild.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Leaders from community groups and public and private sectors attended the symposium on Thursday.

The theme of the symposium – organised by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Christchurch City Council at a cost of up to $250,000 to taxpayers and ratepayers – is sharing the lessons from the Canterbury experiences.

Auditor-General John Ryan told the symposium that people needed to be at the centre of a recovery. While the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority (Cera) had begun with strong leadership, that strength declined as the nature of the rebuild changed, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Auditor-General John Ryan says people became disenchanted when timeframes were not met.

"Cera took too long to put good management controls in place."

Expected timeframes for insurance claims and anchor projects not being met led to "disenchantment", he said.

"Trust and confidence declined because people felt they couldn't influence the decision making."

Documentary maker Gerard Smyth says the Auckland-centric media ignored "wonderful" examples of community spirit following the quakes.

Ryan said one of the difficulties for rebuild agencies was that "governance is hard to think about when you're so busy doing other things".

"People were building the plane while they were flying it."

But that did not have to be the way and planning ahead for future catastrophes would avoid that, he said.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF ChristchurchNZ chief executive and former Press editor Joanna Norris says dealing with the communications industry after the earthquakes was like "battling a fortress".

Sarah Beaven, a lecturer in disaster risk and resilience at Canterbury University, said lack of trust became a major issue for homeowners with insurance problems.

"People didn't trust insurers, EQC (the Earthquake Commission) or local or government sources to provide independent advice," she said.

"A lot of people had a lot of trouble with the adversarial nature of how their claims were being handled."

Beaven said she believed no one sector was to blame, and a lack of co-ordination between agencies caused the mistrust.

It created "a kind of blame attribution dynamic", where homeowners blamed EQC and insurers, private insurers blamed EQC for not putting through enough claims, EQC thought they "were well on top of claims so it must be the private insurers", while the government blamed the city council and for consent slowness.

The lack of transparency also led to some groups using social media to place "enormous and hostile pressure on certain people", which created a toxic environment, she said.

Speaking on the topic of leadership and governance, Resilient Organisations executive director John Vargo said thinking about people was key for any business in a disaster.

Businesses surveyed after the earthquakes had listed staff welfare as their main concern after the earthquakes.

Insurance issues had tripped up many business owners who found their policies did not help them, he said.

"Some got so mired in insurance issues that they took the eye off the ball of running their business."

Those that survived had thought about their customers and how to supplying their needs, he said. Being prepared with good IT systems, strong cashflow, and forward planning would help businesses survive future disasters.

During a panel discussion on communicating the earthquake story, activist and designer Barnaby Bennett said there were "many earthquake stories, not just one".

Bennett thought available rebuild expertise had ignored by crown and city council rebuild plans in favour of "status-quo" thinking.

"We didn't listen enough to the people who were on the coalface."

Bennett said some of the rebuild money should have been given to community workers "who are working their ass off for the city and just need some support".

Filmmaker Gerard Smyth said an Auckland-focused broadcast media had pushed its own narrative of the recovery, concentrating on some cases of looting for example when "wonderful" examples of community spirit were emerging in the suburbs.

Having fewer journalists at a time when public rebuild agencies were stacked with communications staff made thorough reporting of what was happening difficult, Smyth said.

ChristchurchNZ chief executive and former Press editor Joanna Norris said telling the stories of the community after the earthquakes had been "gruelling".

Battling the communications industry had become like "battling a fortress".

Communities were broken and angry, and journalists had to try "wring information" from rebuild agencies committed to secrecy and "who were themselves trying to navigate a complicated world", she said.

The symposium continues on Friday.