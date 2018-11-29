Regional transport leaders confident Mt Messenger hearings commissioner will deliver result

Artist impression of new 230m bypass tunnel to be built on SH3 Mt Messenger highway.

A delay in announcing a decision about the $200 million Mt Messenger bypass is not expected to postpone the project further, regional transport leaders say.

Resource consent hearing commissioner Stephen Daysh was expected to deliver his decision on November 30 as to when the project will start but this has been now pushed back to Tuesday December 5.

Taranaki Regional Council road transport committee chairman Craig Williamson said in spite of the delay he expected the commissioner's decision to be "positive."

"We don't know what the decision will be but we are not expecting any surprises," he said.

"We are assuming it will be positive but we will not know the real story until next week."

Supplied The new 5.2km bypass route will include a new bridge and 230m tunnel.

Williamson did not expect the project to be shelved after roading transport committee had spent "five decades" considering the route.

"We have had a good working relationship with stakeholders and I'm quietly optimistic.

"There had been a robust consultation and submission process, it has been long and thorough and I hope there won't be any surprises.

"It is a regional project which will enhance Taranaki, as well as Waikato."

Williamson said the budgeted $199.6m funding to build the 5.2km bypass was in place.

"Work hasn't stopped and as long as there is a green light and they can see their way through it will go ahead."

The commissioner's final decision is the culmination of a lengthy three month resource consent hearings process which ended in October after applications were lodged in December last year.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Artist impression of one of two bridges to be built on the new Mt Messenger bypass to reduce environmental impact on wetland ecology.

There were 1117 public submissions received, with 1154, or 98 per cent, supporting the project, 20 were opposed, and three neutral submissions.

Detailed design work, geotechnical and ecological assessments and earthworks modelling had carried on throughout the hearings.

Information on roosting sites for the endangered long tail bat, which populate the area, will continue until December as part of the proposed a 3650ha pest management area designed to protect the habitat of the tiny 10 gram bats.

The area is 100 times bigger than the land needed for the bypass construction.

Williamson said the pest management programme to eradicate pigs, possums, stoats, rats and goats was a positive development.

"It's a huge area to manage, it will revive the location and we are confident it can become pest free."

Any roosting sites found during the construction will be identified before tree felling.

Up to 200 new seedlings will be planted to replace the trees felled.

STUFF A planned $200m bypass would remove the torturous corners on the existing SH3 Mt Messenger highway.

National Road Carriers Taranaki spokesman Tom Cloke​ said he was also confident the project will proceed.

"At the end of the day it will be a fantastic highway in the middle of the wilderness," he said.

Mt Messenger Alliance planning and consent manager Peter Roan said the project involved "extensive engagement between ecologists and planners from the agency, Department of Conservation and the councils to address key ecological aspects of the project."

"The project deals with significant environmental and cultural values and we've known from the start that we'd have to strive to reach a balance that's extremely robust," he said in a statement.

New Zealand Transport Agency Central North Island regional relationships director Parekawhia McLean said the agency was still committed to "reducing potential environmental impacts."

All applicants will be given 20 days to appeal to the Environment Court after the report is released.