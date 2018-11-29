Two of Taranaki's biggest organisations have teamed up

Clelands Construction and Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre have partnered for support in the building of exhibitions. Pictured are the two teams as well as New Plymouth District mayor Neil Holdom, second from left.

New Plymouth's Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre has joined forces with a renowned Taranaki construction firm to support its exhibitions.

Clelands Construction, who built the reflective Len Lye Centre and are also building the new New Plymouth airport terminal, will work with the gallery over the next three years on internal builds for exhibitions as well as a creative project each year.

Mike Braggins, Clelands managing director, said the work was already underway.

"Work has already begun, with Clelands having recently built two new walls on the mezzanine floor to support a new exhibition opening this weekend – Haegue Yang: Triple Vita Nestings."

READ MORE:

* Mixed reactions to Len Lye Centre's new entry requirements

* Clelands Construction win tender to build New Plymouth Airport's new $28.7m terminal

* The Len Lye Foundation rejects funding from gallery entrance fee

Braggins said the gallery was a stunning showcase for New Plymouth and the region and was proud that they built it.

"We are keen to assist the gallery team to increase local support, back creative talent and offer our team of professionals to enhance visitors' experiences at the gallery."

New Plymouth District mayor Neil Holdom said it was great to see another local company get behind the gallery.

"Clelands Construction makes a huge contribution to our district's economy and we're absolutely thrilled it will be strengthening its ties with our world-class art gallery which injects around $7.4 million into the economy each year."

New Plymouth National party MP Jonathan Young said the partnership would strengthen New Plymouth's legacy of excellence in art and design.

"It is imperative for us to continue to lead and extend ourselves when it comes to art, architecture and design."

John Leuthart, a Govett-Brewster Foundation trustee, said the partnership was very exciting.

"They worked on a project in the gallery that opens this weekend which was able to be done because of that relationship.

"It's great to have their positive support for the building they've built."