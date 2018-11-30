Man who injured Auckland judge sentenced to community work

The sentencing took place on Friday in Auckland District Court.

An Auckland man who pushed a High Court judge to the ground during a road rage incident, has been sentenced.to 200 hours of community work.

James Lawrence Beaumont Gilliland pushed Justice Mary Peters to the ground, which caused her to break her wrist, on May 9.

He previously sought a discharge without conviction after pleading guilty, however that was declined by at an earlier hearing.

On Friday, he was sentenced by Judge Christopher Field in Auckland District Court to 200 hours of community work.

READ MORE:

* Decision delayed for Auckland man who injured High Court judge

* Auckland man charged with injuring High Court judge

Discounts were given for Gilliland's "genuine remorse" conveyed by way of a letter, a guilty plea and the fact this was his first offence.

The judge described the offending as "moderately serious" and said the victim remained upset about the incident.

After pushing the victim, Gilliland fled along Ponsonby Rd before a member of the public who ran after him restrained him, the court heard.

Marie Dyhrberg QC, Gilliland's lawyer, submitted that a conviction would impact on the 29-year-old computer programmer's chances of working overseas.

"There are difficulties and significant consequences for this particular type of offending, in terms of travel," she said.

Gilliland kicked Justice Peters' car, then when she got out to approach him, he knocked her to the ground.

Dyhrberg said her client's reaction was out of character and a result of him being "heightened to safety".

He was sensitive to dangers on the road because of being knocked off his bike in the past, she said.

But at the earlier hearing Judge June Jelas said Gilliland had been in past confrontations involving "driving matters".

"This is somebody pushing a person much older than him onto a hard surface, with sufficient force for her to fall over.

"The summary of facts did not show any immediate danger to pedestrians at all."