Christchurch police warn of rising burglaries in summer months

Acting Inspector Paul Reeves says the public must be careful and remain vigilant to stop burglars.

Christchurch police are urging the public to keep their homes locked up as the number of burglary attempts is likely to rise over summer.

Area prevention manager acting Inspector Paul Reeves said summer was a more common time for burglaries, as people left windows open more and spent time in their gardens.

"It makes it easier for career criminals," he said.

Reeves said police were out in force catching burglars. Eleven were arrested in the city in the last two weeks and eight were in custody.

One burglar was arrested on Wednesday after stealing a $15,000 Yamaha power boat motor from a store several months ago.

Christchurch police also recently caught a man and a woman after they stole 110 grams of methamphetamine, more than $7300 in cash, three motor vehicles and several firearms.

Reeves urged the public to be cautious by ensuring their houses and cars were locked up, windows were closed, and valuables were left out of sight.

Deadlocks on windows and doors, security signage, CCTV, alarms and sensor lights could discourage burglars looking for an easy break-in, he said.

He urged people to use such security measures even if they were just in the garden or had popped to a nearby shop.

Holidaymakers could get a friend to clear their mailbox and open or close curtains on occasion, he said. Other burglary-deterrents included booking someone to mow the lawn and setting up automated lighting so it appeared someone was still home.

"If your neighbour is away and you see something that doesn't look right, don't delay – call 111," Reeves said.

Common items targeted by burglars included laptops and computers, TVs, jewellery, wallets and cash, and work tools.



Reeves recommended people photograph their valuables, engrave them with their driver licence number, and record serial numbers.

"If you do have a burglary, at least it makes the job of tracking down your property easier. You can add your name and phone number to electronic items using a UV marker."

People could also create and store a list of their valuables on police's snap.org.nz website, which could help police and insurance companies if items are stolen.