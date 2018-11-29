500 lightning strikes hit Southland

Some areas of northern Southland have been rattled by storms and heavy rain fell in Invercargill on Thursday.

Southland was hit by 500 lightning strikes between 5pm and 7pm on Thursday as thunderstorms rumbled across the region.

Police said there had been no reports of damage or flooding during the deluge.

Metservice forecaster Ravi Kandula said parts of Southland were hit by localised storms, with 15mm of rain recorded in Invercargill and 20mm recorded in Riverton between 6pm and 7pm.

The weather station at Winton Dam recorded 22mm in the same period.

There was "significant" shower activity and thunderstorms in other areas of Southland during the afternoon, caused by daytime heating and wind convergences.

Invercargill reached 23 degrees Celsius at 2pm before being soaked in a deluge two hours later, when the temperature dropped to 15 deg C.

Earlier in the day some areas of northern Southland, including the township of Waikaia, were rattled by thunderstorms.

The Metservice issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Southland, western Clutha and in the south of Central Otago for Thursday, warning that any thunderstorms that develop could bring heavy rain with intensities of 10 to 25mm per hour, and hail 10 to 20mm in diameter.

In the North Island, there was a low risk of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening from Waikato and Coromandel Peninsula to the central high country, including Bay of Plenty and the ranges of Gisborne.

The risk of thunderstorms was considered moderate about Taumarunui and inland parts of Waitomo and Waikato, as well as Bay of Plenty.

Any thunderstorms there could be accompanied by heavy rain with intensities of 10 to 25mm per hour, and small hail.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, slips and make driving hazardous.