Around 50 firefighters battle blaze in block of shops in central Taupō

Two shops suffered extensive damage in the fire.

Around 50 firefighters have battled a blaze that engulfed a block of shops in Taupō.

Police have closed down Tongariro St in the central Taupō township after a commercial block opposite the riverside domain went up in flames at 1.15am on Friday.

Fire engulfed three shops in the block between Tamamutu St and Horomatangi St, Northern Fire Communications shift manager Craig Dally said.

SUPPLIED Fire engulfed a block of shops on Tongariro St.

The fire stretched about 30 by 10 metres and was "well alight", he said.

A total of 10 crews from Taupō, Rotorua, Kinloch and Tokoroa were called with around 40-50 firefighters on site at the peak.

Fire Service Lakes District assistant area manager Hamish Smith, who had been on site through the night, said at 6am that the fire was now contained.

SUPPLIED The fire was in the block between Tamamutu St and Horomatangi St.

It appeared the fire had been contained to two of the three shops, causing extensive damage to a food outlet and retail store.

Smith was still attempting to contact the owners and workers of those stores who were arriving to news of the fire on Friday morning.

"Sometimes you don't get there quick enough to save people's businesses at this time of year, which is a shame as people's livelihoods are at stake."

SUPPLIED Firefighters at the scene of the fire.

As daylight breaks work will get underway to establish where and how the fire broke out, Smith said.

A fire investigator had been on site through the night but it was too early to say what caused the fire.

"It's probably going to take a couple of days with a fire of this nature."

Police have closed the road from Heuheu St to Tamamutu St.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.