Two arrested over blaze that brought around 50 firefighters to Taupō
Two people have been charged with arson following a fire in Taupō early Friday morning.
A 24-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were arrested and will appear in Auckland District Court and Rotorua District Court respectively.
There has been local speculation around who was responsible, police said in a statement.
"We can confirm that the two people arrested in relation to the fire are not the owners of the business.
"There are safety concerns regarding the structural safety of the building and Police request that people stay well away."
Around 50 firefighters battled a blaze that engulfed a block of shops.
Fire authorities were yet to pinpoint the exact location the fire started, but said it was likely either the sushi shop or an adventure clothing store.
Police have closed down Tongariro St, in the central Taupō, after the commercial block - opposite the riverside domain - went up in flames at 1.15am on Friday.
Fire engulfed three shops in the block between Tamamutu St and Horomatangi St, Northern Fire Communications shift manager Craig Dally said.
The fire stretched about 30 by 10 metres and was "well alight", he said.
A total of 10 crews from Taupō, Rotorua, Kinloch and Tokoroa were called with around 40-50 firefighters on site at the peak.
A special canteen vehicle travelled from Ngāruawāhia to feed the firefighters as well.
Fire Emergency NZ Lakes District assistant area manager Hamish Smith, who had been on site through the night, said at 6am that the fire was now contained.
It appeared the fire had been contained to two of the three shops, causing extensive damage to a food outlet and retail store.
The fire started in either the sushi store, a Ridgeline clothing store, or in circuitry between the stores, he said.
A scene examination is ongoing and is expected to continue on Saturday and a scene guard will be in place overnight.
Stuff