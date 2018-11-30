Two arrested over blaze that brought around 50 firefighters to Taupō

Police and Fire Emergency New Zealand are investigating a blaze which brought around 50 firefighters to Taupo town centre early on Friday﻿ morning, FENZ Central Lakes assistant area commander Hamish Smith says.

Two people have been charged with arson following a fire in Taupō early Friday morning.

A 24-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were arrested and will appear in Auckland District Court and Rotorua District Court respectively.

There has been local speculation around who was responsible, police said in a statement.

supplied Two shops suffered extensive damage in the fire.

"We can confirm that the two people arrested in relation to the fire are not the owners of the business.

"There are safety concerns regarding the structural safety of the building and Police request that people stay well away."



Around 50 firefighters battled a blaze that engulfed a block of shops.

Fire authorities were yet to pinpoint the exact location the fire started, but said it was likely either the sushi shop or an adventure clothing store.

SUPPLIED Firefighters at the scene of the fire.

Police have closed down Tongariro St, in the central Taupō, after the commercial block - opposite the riverside domain - went up in flames at 1.15am on Friday.

Fire engulfed three shops in the block between Tamamutu St and Horomatangi St, Northern Fire Communications shift manager Craig Dally said.

The fire stretched about 30 by 10 metres and was "well alight", he said.

Robert Steven/STUFF A police photographer and a firefighter climb a ladder to take photos into the collapsed roofs of a Taupo sushi shop which caught fire on Friday morning

A total of 10 crews from Taupō, Rotorua, Kinloch and Tokoroa were called with around 40-50 firefighters on site at the peak.

A special canteen vehicle travelled from Ngāruawāhia to feed the firefighters as well.

Fire Emergency NZ Lakes District assistant area manager Hamish Smith, who had been on site through the night, said at 6am that the fire was now contained.

Robert Steven/STUFF The roof of Hamills Taupō collapsed during the town centre fire, making investigations difficult.

It appeared the fire had been contained to two of the three shops, causing extensive damage to a food outlet and retail store.

The fire started in either the sushi store, a Ridgeline clothing store, or in circuitry between the stores, he said.

A scene examination is ongoing and is expected to continue on Saturday and a scene guard will be in place overnight.





Robert Steven/STUFF The roof of Taupō Sushi collapsed during the town centre fire, making investigations difficult.

SUPPLIED Fire engulfed a block of shops on Tongariro St.