'Found him', mum of missing Auckland 6-year-old boy says

Missing 6-year-old Walter Everitt has been found after a mass search in south Auckland.

A 6-year-old boy missing in south Auckland for more than 15 hours has been found.

Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander said Walter Everitt had been located safe and well on Friday morning.

"We would like to thank members of the public for their help in this search," Alexander said.

Alex Liu/Stuff Police had been searching for the missing boy overnight.

At 10.30am, Walter's mum Barbara Bichan said he had been found by police.

When asked where he had been found, Bichan said she didn't know.

"I haven't got him back yet."

Bichan was busy calling family and friends to let them know her son was safe.

NZ POLICE Walter Everitt went missing from Silver Creek Road, Weymouth on Thursday evening.

Searchers had combed south Auckland streets looking for Walter.

Police said they had concerns for his whereabouts.

Bichan said she first noticed her son was was missing when he didn't come in for dinner around 6.30pm on Thursday.

She said he had been out the back playing with a group of kids she didn't recognise - some his age, some older.

She started looking for him and calling friends around 7pm and when he still hadn't been found by midnight, she raised the alarm.

He had gone missing from Silver Creek Road, Weymouth, Manukau.

"There are hundreds of people out there looking for him, who don't even know him," Bichan said earlier.

The response from the community had been overwhelming, and she didn't have the words to describe it, she added.

The search party had been knocking on doors, searching properties and walking the streets yelling his name.

Melanie Earley/Stuff Weymouth community rallied to spread the news about Walter's disappearance.

Around 1am searchers door knocked all his class mates, thinking he may be with them.

"Everyone's been looking everywhere, the whole of south Auckland from Otahuhu down to Papakura."

Walter's father Kyle Taimerua said Walter going missing was unusual as he wasn't allowed to go out by himself.

He said his son was friendly, he talked to anyone and always had a smile.