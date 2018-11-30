Grieving father speaks out to encourage people to take care on the roads

Michelle Grace Tunley, 31, died in a crash on State Highway One, near Foxton in October.

A grieving father has made a heartfelt plea to motorists: take care on the roads and spare your family the suffering he feels from losing his only daughter.

Michelle Grace Tunley, 31, died in a crash on State Highway One, near Foxton, on October 5.

Her father Chris Tunley is urging people to take more care on the roads so others don't experience the grief he is feeling.

"How many more people have to lose loved ones?"

Chris Tunley said Michelle was his only child and they had been estranged, connecting again seven years ago.

He had moved down to Palmerston North from Tauranga to be closer to his daughter, who was living in Lower Hutt at the time of her death.

His daughter had returned to work as a chef.

"She wanted me to be proud of her and I always was."

Chris Tunley described his daughter as a bubbly, lovely person.

"She had a heart of gold."

The day of the crash he said her partner was two cars ahead of her in another vehicle.

Chris Tunley said he had been told his daughter over-corrected on the Foxton Bridge and hit its left side, before being thrown from the vehicle as she wasn't wearing her seatbelt.

Normally, Chris Tunley said Grace would not even reverse out of the driveway without her seatbelt on.

This simple mistake meant she would never see her three children, aged 12, 9 and 7, grow up.

Chris Tunley said he wanted to tell other road users to be alert and realise they are in control of their vehicle.

"You have other people's lives in your hands."

He said the deaths occurring on the roads needed to stop.

"People need to stop dying on the roads in the very thing we created to make our lives easier."