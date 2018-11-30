Expat Mark Lockwood remembered as passionate advocate for Palmerston North

Mark Lockwood and 3-year-old son Nate in Vietnam. Lockwood was formerly boss of Destination Manawatū.

Expat Kiwi Mark Lockwood is remembered for his passionate and enthusiastic contributions to Palmerston North, as his family mourns his death after a motorbike crash in Vietnam.

Lockwood was the first permanent chief executive of Destination Manawatū, when regional promotion and tourism organisations were combined in 1998. Destination Manawatū was absorbed into the Central Economic Development Agency when it formed in 2016.

Lockwood moved to Vietnam six years ago, where he lived in Nha Trang, on the southern coast, with his wife Chi Lockwood and their 3-year-old son Nate, and had run his own bar and restaurant called Kiwi Bar.

Ex-Manawatū Commerce Centre chairman and city councillor Jim Jefferies​ remembered Lockwood well, as a larger-than-life advocate for the city's business community.

"He certainly made an impression... He was a very personable and very well respected man in the community," Jefferies said.

Even before Destination Manawatu, Lockwood was a passionate and active member of the business world – a regular attendee at Commerce Centre events and brimming with ideas to attract visitors to the city and boost business.

Jefferies said there was a certain logic to appointing Lockwood to head up the new agency – he was practically already doing the job off his own bat.

The councillor was shocked and saddened to hear of his old colleague's death, and said he will be missed by many.

Life-time member of the Manwatū Chamber of Commerce Paul O'Brien said he'd worked closely with Lockwood in the late 1990s. Lookwood had a huge influence on how Manawatū was promoted.

He was a great initiator, who worked out of an office that later became part of Bethany's restaurant, and many of the region's promotional schemes at the time were sparked by his ideas, O'Brien said.

"It was probably the most untidy office in New Zealand. Mark was so enthusiastic and hardworking he didn't have time to worry about neatness."

Lockwood's brother-in-law Bruce Lochore, speaking on behalf of the family, said they were still grappling with the loss of a loved one in such tragic circumstances.

But, the family had found some measure of closure after his funeral service in Vietnam, he said.

An informal memorial service is being held in Palmerston North in two weeks' time.

Lochore said it was a chance for family and close friends, who could not attend the funeral, to share photos, stories and remember Lockwood's life and the impact he had on them.