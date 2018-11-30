Illegal hunters endangering lives at Stewart Island nature reserve

Illegal hunters could have endangered lives of bird watchers after they fired a bullet through a predator fence at a Stewart Island nature reserve.

Constable Tracey Bransgrove said a bullet hole was found in a fence at the Mamaku Point Conservation Reserve, a privately owned, non-profit nature reserve where tours were held to see kiwis in their native habitat.

"No-one should be firing a firearm in that area.

Supplied An illegal hunter fired a shot through a predator fence at a conservation reserve on Stewart Island.

"It's definitely a concern because there are people in there, sometimes until 2am in the morning, looking for kiwis and no-one should be shooting in the area, and there are trampers in the area as well."

The incident happened some time in the past two weeks.

"Any more unlawful hunting in the area will be followed up with a prosecution. There are other places to hunt on Stewart Island, as long as you apply for a permit through the Department of Conservation."

Hunting by permit in the Maori Block is closed until March 31 because of Department of Conservation maintenance and increased visitor numbers at this time of the year.

"I appreciate locals are very aware of prohibited areas and firearms safety, however there are a lot of people that come from the main land to hunt on the Island."

Mamaku Point Conservation Reserve general manager Antony Simpson said he believed it was a deer hunter who had damaged the fence.

"They've been down at Lee Bay and had a crack at a deer and either got it, or missed, but they have shot through the fence.

"At night time we could have groups of people out there kiwi spotting. We have school groups that stay in the education centre and these hunters are definitely putting people at risk because they're shooting on private land.

"Just five minutes from there they could be shooting somewhere legal."

He said the previous owners of the land had trouble with poachers in the past.

"We don't believe it's locals at all."

The reserve is home to over 126 native species, including at least 20 native bird species, and one of the highest concentrations of kiwi for its size.

Since 2005, the reserve has been enclosed by a 2.1km long biosecurity fence extending from Horseshoe Bay to Lee Bay, preventing the movement of non-native mammals into the Reserve.