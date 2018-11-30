West Coast teen suffers spinal injuries in bridge jump

The Brunner Suspension Bridge, east of Greymouth, pictured from Taylorville Rd.

A 17-year-old is in hospital with spinal injuries after jumping off a bridge on the West Coast.

Tanith Foster was injured when she and three of her friends jumped off the Brunner Suspension Bridge, near the Brunner Mine Site, and into the Grey River on Tuesday.

Janine Foster said she believed it was her daughter's first time jumping off the bridge.

"She just fell awkwardly and landed on her back rather than her feet first."

A St John spokesman said emergency services were alerted about 2pm.

The West Coast NZCC Rescue Helicopter flew Tanith to Christchurch's Burwood Hospital.

She had surgery on Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery, her mother said.

"We're just relieved. It could've been a lot worse. We're just very grateful to the air rescue, St John, police, the fire brigade ... everyone."

She hoped it would be her daughter's last bridge jump.

"I can't speak for any of her friends but I don't think she will be doing it again."