Woman charged with arson over Taupō town centre blaze

A police photographer and a firefighter climb a ladder to take photos into the collapsed roofs of a Taupo sushi shop which caught fire on Friday morning

A 43-year-old South Korean woman has appeared at Rotorua District Court on Saturday charged with arson in the wake of Friday's blaze in Taupō.

The woman – who was granted interim name suppression – is jointly charged with a 24-year-old man who appeared the Auckland District Court.

Defence lawyer Wiremu Te Are sought the name suppression as he said her family in South Korea were unaware of the charges, but acknowledged that continued suppression at her second court hearing, scheduled for December 12 at Taupō District Court, would be "untenable".

He also requested an interpreter for her second appearance, citing the complexity of the legal issues.

ROBERT STEVEN/STUFF The rooves of the Hamills Taupo retail store and Taupo Sushi collapsed during the town centre fire, making investigations difficult.

The woman, who wore a yellow hoodie in the dock with 'One Love Manchester' on it, was remanded in custody without plea until her second appearance.

The blaze, which took hold at shops in Taupō's town centre, needed around 50 firefighters to get under control, with Police closing down Tongariro St, after the commercial block – opposite the riverside domain – went up in flames at 1.15am on Friday.

Fire engulfed three shops in the block between Tamamutu St and Horomatangi St, Northern Fire Communications shift manager Craig Dally said.

The fire stretched about 30 by 10 metres and was "well alight", he said.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF The 43-year-old, who has interim name suppression, appeared before a Justice of the Peace at Rotorua District Court.

A total of 10 crews from Taupō, Rotorua, Kinloch and Tokoroa were called with around 40-50 firefighters on site at the peak.

A special canteen vehicle travelled from Ngāruawāhia to feed the firefighters as well.

Fire Emergency NZ Lakes District assistant area manager Hamish Smith, who had been on site through the night, said at 6am that the fire was now contained.

It appeared the fire had been contained to two of the three shops, causing extensive damage to a food outlet and retail store.

The fire started in either the sushi store, a Ridgeline clothing store, or in circuitry between the stores, he said.