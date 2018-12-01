Santa parade a hit, despite traffic incident

Floats and performers thrill the large crowd as they move down Dee street during the Southland Christmas Parade in Invercargill on Saturday.

A motorist drove through a road closed sign and nearly hit a marshall at the Southland Christmas Parade in Invercargill, but the incident didn't put a dampener on the parade for thousands of people.

It is understood a vehicle was driven through the road closed sign before the parade began and the marshall was not hurt.

"It could have been a major," one marshall said.

"No one was hurt, that's the main thing."

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle was stopped for not following the correct route.

Thousands of people turned out for the parade through the Invercargill CBD in plus 20 degree heat.

More than 20 floats, some of which had been refurbished, and 40 parades featured in the parade, with Santa Claus the star attraction.

A Christmas parade was something the Potgieter family, from South Africa, had never seen before moving to Invercargill.

Johan Potgieter said it was cool to see the public turn out in such force to support the event.

For three-year-old Liam Siolo the Christmas Parade was his first ever.

But Invercargill woman Amy Hackett said she went to the parade with her family and a group of other families every year.

They would continue to do it until the children outgrew it.

"The mums enjoy it just as much as the children."

Stacey Green and one-year-old son Dacre Green were watching as their loved ones went past one of the floats.

They planned to head home to put the Christmas tree up after the parade.

"We have officially started Christmas."

The parade did not go to plan for Pretoria Waihirere and 3-year-old son Arceus.

"We were supposed bo be on the SPCA float but missed it."

Arceus had been "playing up", she said.

Bellyful Invercargill, which cooks meals for families with young children, including children with illness, was the parade's charity of choice.

Invercargill Bellyful branch co-ordinator Grace Frisby said it was great to see everyone get into the festive spirit.

"What a way to start off December."

The parade featured jugglers, cartoon characters, people on stilts, kids on scooters, a traction engine, animals, babies, pipe band, dancing girls, pirate ship and plenty more.

