Bare feet on hallowed turf: Punters enjoy 'Beers at the Basin'

From left, Phil Stace, Mike Henderson, Dion Keown, all of Wellington, with mates from Auckland Brent Super and Martin Morris.

"Drinking beers on a beautiful Wellington day, in bare feet, on lush grass, this hallowed turf of the Basin Reserve. What could be better?" said Martin Morris, who came down from Auckland for the second annual Beers at the Basin festival.

He and his group of mates were "bringing back the stubbies", as well as sporting classic Lion Red and Speights singlets, which made for a breezy outfit on a warm Saturday.

The group may have stood out from the rest of the crowd, which had more of a race day vibe, but they were having a "bloody good time", Morris said.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF This year's event has 53 food and drink vendors, including 25 craft breweries and attracted nearly 6000 punters.

The 2018 event had 53 food and drink vendors, including 25 craft breweries, with 5800 thirsty punters on hand to soak up the salubrious beer-weather.

READ MORE:

* Capital swaps stumps for beers, set to swallow 14,000 litres of craft beer at the Basin

* First Beers in the Basin festival a success

* Cafe Chat: MKR finalists join Wellington's Beers at the Basin

Optimally overcast, Wellington welcomed summer with a day as still and warm as a sunbathing statue.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF "Because everyone's outside milling around, it just feels like a massive barbecue, really."

Taylor Drumright, visiting from the United States, summed up the vibe - with a quote modified from a Hooters slogan - as "... delightfully classy yet unrefined."

Wellington's Annicka Bobbette was equally impressed.

"The right amount of sun, right amount of booze and the right amount of friends."

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Jareth Bassett, left, and Sean Baumann were enjoying a few cold ones at Wellington's 'Beers at the Basin'.

Event manager Damien Hochberg estimated about 14,000 litres of beer would have been consumed by the nearly 6000 attendees over the course of the day.

Hochberg said the event had attracted a nice, relaxed, chilled crowd.

Aidan Styles, of Baylands Brewery in Petone, said the good weather and crowd atmosphere meant that sales were strong.

Their signature Candy Cane Cider had proved particularly popular.

He said a Wellington beer festival in summer provided a different experience to the existing Beervana, the country's biggest beer event, held at Westpac Stadium in August.

"Because everyone's outside milling around, it just feels like a massive barbecue, really.

"Beervana tends to be a lot colder, it's a different time of year and you're inside, so it just doesn't have the same vibe to it."