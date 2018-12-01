Car crashes into creek amid soggy start to summer in North Island

A car slid off the road, down a bank and into a stream in the Coromandel Peninsula during a day of heavy rain throughout the upper North Island.

The crash on the Kopu-Hikuai Road was one of a spate of crashes on the Waikato region's roads on Saturday, Senior Sergeant Tina Shaw of Waikato police said.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 10 minutes up SH25A from Kopu at 12.50pm.

Shaw said a vehicle had slid off the road and gone down a bank, landing in a creek.

The sole occupant and driver of the car managed to escape the crashed car with a possible broken arm.

They were assisted by emergency services and taken to an ambulance to be assessed.

Emergency services helped a driver after they crashed off SH25A into a creek.

The road was wet after a morning of heavy rain in the North Island.

"Drivers need to be aware of the weather conditions, slow down and drive to conditions as it is likely to continue to rain for the weekend," Shaw said.

The first day of summer turned out to be a soggy one for most of the North Island.

Rain, wind and thunderstorms hit parts of the country with the Metservice issuing a heavy rain warning for Northland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, northern Gisborne and Nelson.

The front was associated with a large low pressure system moving south over the country.

The Coromandel Peninsula was expected to get heavy rain with possible thunderstorms from 2am through to 11pm on Saturday.

Warnings of heavy rain were also issued for the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane through until 3pm on Sunday.



