Kiwi completes epic 26,000km trip in late father's memory

Laura Morrison at the Fish River Canyon in Namibia, which is the largest canyon in Africa and 2nd largest canyon in the world.

Dire fuel shortages in Zimbabwe and being towed by eight different cars into Ethiopia's capital were just some of the obstacles Laura Morrison faced during an epic 26,000km journey in her late father's sixty-year-old Morris Minor.

Morrison, 36, decided to go on the "dream trip" to raise money for the Auckland Cancer Society in memory of her dad, Neil Morrison, who died of melanoma at the age of 63 in Marlborough.

However, her trip, which started in Aberdeen, Scotland on 1 June 2018 had many challenges, beginning with Charlie (her car's nickname) breaking down before she had even left New Zealand.

SUPPLIED Laura Morrison with her 1958 Morris Minor named Charlie in Picton before she started her epic journey early last year.

But that didn't stop Morrison from sharing her dad's dream of completing the journey in Cape Town, South Africa earlier this week.

"I hope he was with me along the way, smiling down at all the s... that went wrong," Morrison said.

SUPPLIED Morrison and a Kiwi friend in front of Pyramids in Sudan. She says Sudan actually has twice as many pyramids as Egypt.

The former travel agent explained that her father died on 1 June 2016 and therefore she embarked on the exact date two years later to raise funds but also to grieve.

"Melanoma is a big subject for New Zealanders. My dad died too young.

"I hope he would be proud of what I did and that the money I raised makes a difference to people in his situation that are struggling."

Morrison said she packed a "library of parts" in Charlie which she offered to mechanics along the way who used it to fix her car with as she had no clue what to do.

SUPPLIED Laura Morrison also had many animal encounters on her trip such as this one with an elephant.

"One of the first things I did was put on a tow hook. Coming into Addis Ababa, I was towed eight times by eight different cars. I was stranded a lot by the side of the road," she said.

But regardless of Africa's reputation for being unsafe, Morrison said she never felt unsafe, even when she drove through Sudan and Zimbabwe, two of her most memorable places during her trip.

SUPPLIED Laura Morrison's dad, Neil Morrison, who died of melanoma in Marlborough in 2016 at the age of 63.

She said in Sudan the locals repeatedly offered to buy her tea and lunch while in Zimbabwe, where there are major fuel shortages, communities pulled together to provide her with fuel while she was making her way south.

Morrison initially expected that her journey will consist of 15,000km but she ended up doing just over 26,000km.

SUPPLIED Laura Morrison crossing the Tropic of Capricorn in the middle of the Namib Naukluft National Park in Namibia.

"So clearly I was mucking around," Morrison said.

She ended up raising $34,000 for the Cancer Society which they can now use to get grants for quadruple that amount.

After completing her journey in Cape Town, Morrison has returned to Maun in Botswana where she'll spend the next several months before returning to New Zealand.

"It's been a very humbling experience. There are a lot of good people out there in the world, and I'm pretty sure I met all of them."

SUPPLIED Laura Morrison after she completed her 26,000km trip from Aberdeen to Cape Town in memory of her father who died of melanoma.

* To donate to Laura Morrison's charity drive for the NZ Cancer Society, which is still open, visit https://morri-2-africa.everydayhero.com/nz/morri2africa.