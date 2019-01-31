All police officers to receive new stab- and bullet-proof vests in $20 million roll-out

Police commissioner Mike Bush announces a roll-out of new vests for all police officers.

New stab- and bullet-proof vests will be rolled out to all police officers over the next three-and-a-half years.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush announced the roll-out at Auckland's North Shore Policing Centre on Thursday.

The vests, manufactured and supplied by British company Cooneen Protection, would replace the existing design which was introduced in 2006.

The existing vests were stab-proof, while ballistics vests were worn by any officers involved in firearms call-outs.

A statement from police said the new design would "better integrate" the ballistics armour into the stab-resistant armour.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF The new vests combine stab- and bullet-proof technology.

Bush said the existing vests had passed their warranty, but remained "safe and fit for purpose".

He said he was confident they would continue to do their job until their complete replacement in mid-2022.

"However, with advances in technology over the past 10 years, we have an opportunity to enhance police body armour with a new, innovative body armour system that feels lighter and more comfortable, is more adjustable and customisable, while retaining all the safety benefits of current body armour."

Ross Setford The old stab-proof vests were introduced in 2006.

Bush said Cooneen Protection was chosen following a "robust" tendering process.

The roll-out would cost $20 million.

The previous contract, with British manufacturer Aegis, cost $10.4 million.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Officer Starn Simpson talks about the benefits of the new armour.

Bush would not say how much each individual vest cost, saying it was "commercially sensitive information".

ATTACKS ON POLICE ESCALATING

Police Association president Chris Cahill said in 2018 the number of attacks on police were decreasing, but they were getting more serious.

From 2015-2018, there were more than 6000 recorded assaults on police.

Cahill said that was down to a lack of respect for police.

"In the past you wouldn't swear at police officers and you wouldn't abuse them. This is going back a few years obviously, and if that kind of respect erodes away then other things become more fair game."

"You have the issue also that a lot of the offenders we are dealing with now are fuelled up on meth ... without doubt the assaults on police, and the most serious assaults, are meth fuelled."

Association figures suggested total attacks on police had dropped 10 per cent from 1998-2017, but serious assaults had increased by 244 per cent.

"There will be an element of that 244 per cent that may actually be a change in charging, with police more inclined to charge with more serious assaults than they once did ... that doesn't change the trend," Cahill said.