Kitchen fire in Huntly house injures two

A kitchen fire in Huntly has CIB detectives and fire investigators looking into the cause.

Two people are seriously injured following a fire that engulfed a kitchen in a Huntly house.

Fire and Emergency Services were called to the fire on James Henry Crescent at 10.40am on Thursday, northern communications shift manager Paul Radden said.

The fire was extinguished quickly, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said two people had been seriously injured and taken to Waikato Hospital.

Two CIB detectives were on their way to the property, Senior Sergeant Charles Burgess said.

They would speak to fire investigators at the scene, he said.

Burgess understood that at least one person inside the house had suffered burns.