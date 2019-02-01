One dead in Tokoroa two-car crash

The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Chambers St in Tokoroa.

One person died at the scene of a two-car crash in Tokoroa on Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Chambers St.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 10.25pm, a police statement said.

No one else was believed to be seriously injured.

One of the car's occupants had been trapped, Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern communications shift manager Paul Radden said.

They were freed with rescue equipment and treated by St John, he said.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.