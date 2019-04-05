Two dead, three hurt in crash which closed Christchurch intersection

Emergency services at the scene of the crash, as seen on NZTA's traffic cameras at 12.40am on Friday.

Two people have died this morning after a crash at the intersection of Yaldhurst Road and Russley Roadin Christchurch.

Emergency services were called at 12.20am after a truck and car collided at the SH1 and SH73 junction.

Two people died at the scene, and another three were seriously injured, police said.

NZTA The crash at the junction of the SH1 and SH73 closed the roads overnight.

The serious crash unit is in attendance.

The road has been closed overnight but was expected to re-open before 6am today. NZTA said detours had been in place in the early hours of Friday morning.