Person in critical condition after truck and car collide in Auckland

A person is in a critical condition and trapped after a car and truck collided in Auckland.

Police were alerted to the incident on Sandspit Road, Warkworth at 7:20am this morning, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services are currently at the scene. Two ambulance appliances and a support crew were sent to the scene from Waikworth.

The road is currently closed with diversions being put in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.