Police are calling on public to stay safe over Easter after 27 road deaths

A total of 27 people have died on New Zealand roads in the past eight days.

Police say they are committed to reducing the number of road deaths after 27 people lost their lives in the past eight days.

And with the Easter holidays approaching, that number is likely to rise as motorists travel across both islands.

Acting National Manager of Road Policing Inspector Gini Welch said the large number of deaths in the past week had "deeply saddened" police.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF NZ Five members of the same family were killed in a crash on a rural road north of Taupō.

"Any death on our roads is one too many and each death impacts so many people – our thoughts are with the whanau and loved ones of those involved."

​Police would be committed to reducing the number of deaths and injuries over the Easter period Welch said and were working alongside their road safety partners to do so.

The number of Kiwis who lost their lives on New Zealand's roads in the first several days of April is almost triple what it was for the entire month of April last year.

Statistics collected by the Ministry of Transport showed five people died in April 2018 compared to the 14 deaths they had recorded between 1 and 4 April 2019.

Since the beginning of the year, 111 people have died on New Zealand roads, two more than in 2018, and 26 more than 2017, the Ministry of Transport statistics showed.

By the end of 2018, almost 400 people had lost their lives on the roads, making it the deadliest year in a decade.

There were four main behaviours which contributed to deaths on the road Welch said.

SUPPLIED Janiah Fairburn, also known as Jahnaiah, and her 2-year-old daughter Azarliyah were killed in a crash in Northland last Saturday.

"Not wearing your seatbelt, driving impaired by fatigue drugs or alcohol, driving distracted and speeding."

We need everyone's help to keep our roads safe, she said.

On the first day of April, nine people died in three separate crashes across the country.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Five people from the same family were killed in a crash on Tirohanga Rd, Atiamuri, north of Taupo, on Monday.

The official Easter holiday period starts on April 18 at 4pm and will end on April 23 at 6am.

Last year, seven people died over Easter weekend, and 45 more were seriously injured – it was the highest Easter weekend road toll since 2010 when 12 people died.

Keeping Kiwis safe over the holiday period was not something police could do alone, Welch said, as drivers should remember their actions on the road effect everyone.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Three people died in a separate crash on Monday at the intersection of Mitcham and Hepburns Roads near Ashburton.

"You have a responsibility to yourself, your passengers, and other road users to drive safely, remember plan ahead, take regular breaks, and stay safe on our roads.

"Our message is simple – drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt, don't drive impaired, and put your cellphone away.

"We need everyone's help to keep our roads safe."