Alpaca-ing them in at the Waikato Show

Judging by what's on show at this year's Waikato Show, the region is a land of alpacas and fairground fun-rides, home improvement and homemade cheeses.

It's a fun-filled realm where senior citizens dance joyously and well-behaved teenagers attempt to train young heifers to be even more well behaved than they are.

And almost everything you can think of is for sale.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Jay Seebeck was among those taking part in a livestock training competition at the Waikato Show.

By mid-morning on Saturday hundreds of people from Hamilton and far beyond were rolling up to the annual show at the Claudelands Events Centre, speedily transforming the grassy environs surrounding the building into a sea of cars.

After running the gauntlet of some decidedly enthusiastic security staff, show-goers are ushered into the interior of the arena where, through a twisting, turning path they trek past a plethora of exhibitors taking part in the Autumn HomeXPO - a show within the show.

On either side of the thoroughfare stallholders smile and beckon in an bid to attract the attentions of those ambling by. The goods and services on offer run the gamut of everything from grouting and toilets to overseas holidays for when the home improvers become weary of the relentless pursuit of home improvement.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Louise Cook and her friends from Hamilton Creative Fibre had plenty of alpaca wool with which to weave and knit all kinds of garments, rugs and wall-hangings.

Once the punters make it through the centre they can wander into adjoining buildings where many more shows-within-the-show are being staged, all with their own title and focus.

There's the Lifelong Learning Expo, the Wellbeing Show, the Clubs and Creativities Showcase, the 50+ And Loving It Expo, and Homegrown Harvest.

Grant Croad, one of the organisers of the 50+ expo, said he was thrilled to have his event under the umbrella of the Waikato Show.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Naomi Broadbent and her daughter Elizabeth Stevens are ushered through the entrance of the Autumn HomeXPO.

"It's great to have all the not-for-profits down here. The bigger companies who are on show are supporting all of them just by being here and helping bring in the people.

"Our whole thing is about being 50 and older and loving it. That means being active, getting into travel, getting into clubs, you name it. Companies can come and showcase their new services, new tech, new everything.

"And it's a growing market. We are all living longer and staying younger at the same time."

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Cheryl Rapson was having a great time selling pigs and ducks fashioned from bamboo roots by her friend Ina Hille at the Waikato Show.

Outside amid the numerous food stalls and funfair rides is a stage where bands and groups including Looking for Alaska, Rhodeworks, Moka Base and the Hamilton Chinese Golden Age Society are performing, with intermittent percussion provided by the competitors in a nearby woodchopping competition.

In one of the halls Louise Cook is creating a colourful scarf on a Japanese-made Saori loom. It is a loom with a view - the view being the Alpaca "Colourbration", where about 200 alpacas are being graded and judged, with a supreme status awarded in each colour group.

Cook is in the company of a handful of fellow weavers from Hamilton Creative Fibre, who are threading alpaca wool through their spinning wheels and knitting a variety of clothing and wall-hangings.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Beiyan Qiao got a thrill from meeting "The Silver Lady" at the Waikato Show.

"There's a lot of people coming by and everyone wants to stop and talk about what we are doing," Cook said. "This loom is amazing. It folds up like a camping chair and you can just tuck it away behind a door. It's made for compact Japanese living and it's a great thing for the grey parade to take around the country with them in their camper vans."

Elsewhere a youth challenge event in under way, in which agriculturally-minded youngsters aged from 12 to 15 are becoming acquainted with a selection of heifers brought in from Pirie Farms in Ngatea. The animals are being trained to be led, clipped and prepared for show.

As Julie Pirie explains, the advent of the cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis has required the animals to be procured from a single livestock firm, rather than just anywhere around the Waikato.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Kylie David-Strangwick, Wayne Michell and Jacqui Currall from Hello World were among the numerous business representatives at the Waikato Show.

"This is a great show and competitions like this are a great opportunity to reconnect the urban and rural parts of the region."

It's an ethos that has guided the show's organisers, the Waikato Winter Show Association, since the first event was held in Hamilton in 1908.

At that time the intention was to strengthen the links between the agricultural community and showcase the products hewn from the animals and land of the region.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Gail Gilbert and her friends had fun taking part in a spot of Zumba dancing at the 50+ And Loving It Expo.

Butter, cheese, vegetables, sewing, knitting, and preserves all played an important part and the entertainment in those days included circuses and carnivals.