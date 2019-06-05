Armed police at Whenuapai Airbase after man makes 'threat'

A major police operation is under way near Auckland's Whenuapai Airbase after a suspected bomb threat was made on Wednesday night.

Armed officers are responding to the incident.

Do you know anything about this incident? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Roads surrounding the Royal New Zealand Air Force base in Auckland's northwest have been blocked off and Auckland Transport is advising members of the public to avoid the area.

A source told Stuff the incident involved a bomb threat, however police were unable to confirm this.

"Emergency services are responding to an incident at Whenuapai Air Force Base where a male has made threats," a police spokeswoman said.

"As a precaution, roads leading to the area have been cordoned off, including the Whenuapai motorway off-ramps."



INCIDENT - WHENUAPAI - 6.45PM

Road restrictions are in place in Whenuapai due to a Police incident. Police are on-site, please follow their directions or avoid the area is possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/XW9eWCs1lu — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) June 5, 2019

The Armed Offenders Squad was responding, she added.

Police were unable to confirm whether the threat was made by someone at the airbase, or whether it had been received over the phone.

The New Zealand Defence Force has been approached for comment.