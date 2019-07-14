Tekapo or Takapō? One of NZ's world famous lakes could be in for a name change

Most know it as Lake Tekapo, but iwi believe we have been spelling it wrong all along.

With its renowned Church of the Good Shepherd, pristine blue waters and crystal clear night skies, Lake Tekapo in the Mackenzie Basin is one of the must-do stops in any tour of the South Island.

But it turns out its name has been misspelt for more than 100 years.

Takapō, meaning "to leave in haste at night", is the traditional Māori name given to the lake, and many feel it should be reinstated.

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Many think that Tekapo should have its Māori name Takapō reinstated.

In recent years, Ngāi Tahu have been working within the community to build awareness of the correct Māori name, iwi spokesman James Harding said.

"We are really excited that members of the Takapō community have been receptive, supportive, and keen to learn about the local Ngāi Tahu history and place names in the region."

The Mackenzie District's new Dark Sky Project, launched by Ngāi Tahu in partnership with Earth and Sky on July 2, uses Takapō/Tekapo throughout its literature and signage, and iwi hope that educating staff, visitors and the media will go a long way towards achieving official recognition.

Harding explained they have to use both names to avoid confusion for tourists because maps only reference Tekapo.

George Empson/SUPPLIED The Church of the Good Shepherd, on the banks of Lake Tekapo, is one of the most photographed buildings in New Zealand.

"We get questions and we get corrections all the time [but] it is important to us that people understand not only what we are doing but why we are doing it," Harding said.

Te Rūnanga o Moeraki upoko (head) David Higgins said place names, when used, spelt and pronounced correctly, were a huge source of pride.

"Our names come from our ancestors. They have been passed down through generations. They connect us to the landscape. They remind us of our history and reaffirm our identity.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Te Wera King said using correct place names connect us to our ancestors.

"Those are the names that my – well, our, because it's all of our country – ancestors gave these places. For us it's about our home and we like to get our names right when we talk about our homes, don't we?"

According to the Ngāi Tahu Atlas website, Tekapo is one of thousands of incorrect names used throughout New Zealand.

The atlas website dedicated to mapping traditional Māori place names, tells the story of Takapō being dug by Rākaihautū, one of the founding ancestors of South Island tribe Waitaha.

Historically, the lakes of of Takamana (Lake Alexandrina), Whakarukumoana (Lake McGregor), and the wider Takapō area formed an important part of the extensive food gathering area of Te Manahuna (Mackenzie Basin) that was tribally renowned for tuna (eels) and weka.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The Lupins on the south side of Lake Tekapo are just one of the lake's tourist attractions.

New Zealand Geographic Board (NZGB) secretary Wendy Shaw said the board was working on adding Takapō to its Gazetteer, an online catalogue of place names throughout New Zealand and Antarctica, as an "unofficial collected name" as part of a collaboration with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu.

"This would allow users to discover Ngāi Tahu's story and the correct spelling."

Officially changing the place name would require a proposal which would then go through public consultation.

"At this time, there is no such proposal," Shaw said.

There would be a cost to changing signage which would fall to councils, NZTA and local businesses, although Shaw said this is typically absorbed into regular maintenance schedules.

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Ngāi Tahu say Tekapo is just one of thousands of incorrectly named places in New Zealand.

Mackenzie District deputy mayor James Leslie said that while the name change hadn't been discussed in council, his personal view, and one generally reflected in council, was to "support our local rūnanga".

"The name Takapō tells a story whereas Tekapo is meaningless in Māori."

Leslie did not think a name change would have a significant impact on the town's tourism and said the cost of change could be managed gradually.

"Some local companies are already doing this," he said.

Arowhenua Marae upoko (head) Te Wera King first recalled seeing the lake referred to as Tekapo when he was a child. His relatives told him the name was wrong but it was so prevalent he didn't really believe them until he read it for himself in a book of Māori place names.

He said there were a few stories about the origin of the name Takapō. He grew up hearing the story of two chiefs who were leaving the lake under cover of darkness when they were caught out by the rising sun and became the two pillars that mark the entrance to the Lindis Pass.

NAMING RIGHTS AND WRONGS

- In 2015, Land Information New Zealand Toitū te whenua (Linz) announced that Wanganui District would be renamed the Whanganui District.

- On the north eastern edge of the north island, Hicks Bay and East Island had their Māori names Whangaokeno and Wharekahika official recorded in June 2019.

- Lake Hayes (Waiwhakaata), Lake Wakatipu (Whakatipu Waimāori), Stewart Island (Rakiura) and Oamaru (Ōamaru) are among about 1500 places still incorrectly named, iwi say.