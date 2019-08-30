Armed police narrow search after disorder incident in Murchison

There's a heavy police presence out on the roads around Tasman, following reports of a disturbance down in Murchison.

Police investigating a disorder incident in Murchison have so far failed to find a person of interest following a search of properties in the area.

Police confirmed they attended an incident near Matakitaki West Bank Rd in Murchison on Friday at 9.52am following a report of two people fighting.

A spokeswoman said enquiries were still being conducted to locate the offender on Friday evening.

A Stuff journalist confirmed at 10.50am that four armed police and three police vehicles were stationed on the corner of State Highway 6 and Motueka Valley Highway at Kohatu.

Police at the scene would not comment but confirmed it was an ongoing situation.

At around 12:30pm, several police vehicles, including a dog handler, had been seen near Owen Junction, around 20km north of Murchison.

A police spokesman stationed near the area told Stuff that they were attending "an isolated incident", but did not believe there was any immediate threat to the public.

Braden Fastier Armed police have searched at least two properties in the Owen River area on Friday as they search for a person in relation to an incident in Murchison.

A further search took place on a property at nearby Claybank Creek around 1:30pm.

At both locations, the person sought was not found.

Police said they were speaking to someone following the Murchison incident. They were unable to confirm reports that shots had been fired or that they were seeking anyone in relation to the incident.

St John Ambulance spokesman Gerard Campbell said they were notified about the incident but were not required at the scene.