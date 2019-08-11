Young board game entrepreneur dropped out of school, on way to become millionaire

Tākaro is like memory card game but using te reo words.

As a teenager Eliot Jessep was orphaned when his mother died suddenly, and he dropped out of school without any qualifications not long after.

Now, the 24-year-old Hamilton entrepreneur's company is on track to make $1 million in board game sales thanks to the success of his business Game Kings.

The online board game distribution store produces its own games including maori card game Tākaro a te reo, and Kiwis Versus Morality.

The rich lister hopeful started business young. While boarding at St Peter's High School in Cambridge he launched a fizzy drink black market with expired cans of energy drinks he bought from Reduced to Clear at weekends.

READ MORE:

*Probe into harsher penalties for texting drivers backed by son

*Te reo Māori card game Tākaro moves into production

*Christmas shattered as mum dies in crash

"I would... sell them for $3.50 a can so I was making three bucks a can, and there are 1000 people at St Peter's - and nowhere else you could get energy drinks."

He would sell three or four trays a day, so fast he would get his mum to deliver more.

TOM LEE/STUFF Eliot Jessep started his business from his flat - it's now poised to earn $1 million in sales this year.

Shortly before he left school aged 16 in 2012, his mother died in a head-on car crash north of Tīrau in 2011.

"That rocked me pretty hard as I just lived with my her, no brothers, sisters or dad. I was in a pretty dark place."

Jessep moved into with his godmother, businesswoman Jan Sosinko​, and he began interning at MediaWorks.

At 19 he started importing and selling goods from China and quickly he realised party games were an untapped market.

"I started with Cards Against Humanity and flicking them off on Trade Me. At the time I was doing maybe one to three units a day, packing them up in my flat."

Then he began selling commercial and residential property for developer Andrew Yeoman. He calculates he sold 31 homes, worth a total $15 million, in one year.

Not one to stay idle he started a costume importing business with Sosinko, which they sold two and a half years later.

TOM LEE/STUFF Eliot Jessep and Ben Hawken partnered up and produced Kiwis versus Mortality

Meanwhile, Jessep's game business was on the rise but tired of the Trade Me fees, he made a basic website which produced a few hundred transactions in its first few days.

Success continued so the website was rebuilt and named Game Kings. He took the product offering up to about 50 and it's been growing about 150 per cent year-on-year since. This year it's expected to bring in $1m worth of sales.

To cope with the demand Jessep brought in friend and flatmate Ben Hawken.

It also allows Jessep to do another job he loves - being a lighting designer for concerts and events. He's just finished a two-month tour of Australia and New Zealand with local musical duo Broods.

In November Jessep and Hawken developed their own game Kiwis Against Morality. Through crowdfunding website Kickstarter they raised just under $43,000.

On December 22 they were contacted by Cards Against Humanity's lawyers who wanted them to stop production instantly and in the New Year they reached an out of court settlement with the board game giant.

They had to rename the game Kiwis Versus Morality and changed the colours of the packaging.

"We agreed to most of their terms."

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Tākaro is the latest game Eliot Jessep and Ben Hawken have developed.

Jessep had dreams of being on the New Zealand rich list by 21. But he still flats with six others and says he is putting company growth ahead of personal profits. He hopes he can enjoy his hard work in the near future.

"We are super proud of where we've got the business to but we've got pretty big ambitions where we want to take it."