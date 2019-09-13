Nelson couple left shaken and out of pocket after frightening road rage incident

The couple were intimidated by a man who hurled abuse after he rear ended their car, causing $4000 of damage.

A Nelson couple have been left shaken and out of pocket after a frightening road rage incident.

The couple were on their way to an appointment with their friend, who was driving their car. Travelling at about 30 kilometres an hour through central Nelson, the driver slowed down for a turning bus and the car was rear-ended by another vehicle.

When the driver pulled over to check the damage, the other driver began to abuse her.

"He got out of his car, six feet of tattooed fury," said the driver.

"I thought he was going to hit me. I'm short with grey hair. You don't expect that someone's going to be so angry that they're coming towards you with their fists clenched. I was very frightened, I was shaking like a leaf."

MARION VAN DIJK Traffic was travelling slowly on the Nelson street when the collision occurred.

The trio were saved by a nearby resident who shouted at the man.

After threatening the resident, the driver returned to his vehicle, ramming the couple's car again before driving away.

The police were unable to attend the scene, and the driver reported the incident later.

"We had the registration but the police told me they thought it was a fake name: there was no email, no address, nothing," she said.

A Police spokeswoman said they had made enquiries following the incident but were unable to confirm the driver's identity.

The couple, who moved to New Zealand two years ago, remained calm during the incident.

"We were scared, but we were calm because we thought in New Zealand everything is just and fair, and it could be worked out." the woman said.

The car's boot and bumper were damaged by the impact, and a panel beater quoted $4000 worth of repairs, equivalent to the car's value.

The friend, who had been driving, wasn't able to claim.

"My insurance said that because I didn't cause the accident, I couldn't claim."

The couple, who had bought the car with money their daughter had sent them, had third party insurance with AA.

When they took out their insurance, they were told third party would be sufficient, the woman said. While the couple's command of English was basic, the woman understood the terms of the policy, she said.

An AA spokeswoman said their insurance advisers follow a thorough process when a policy is taken out, giving recommendations based on a customer's needs.

"People who own low value cars often choose third party insurance, because the premium costs are much lower," she said.

"When people select this policy, we explain what is and is not covered … We advise that third party insurance covers damage you cause, but doesn't cover damage to your own vehicle."