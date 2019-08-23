Principal who slept naked with students later did contract work for Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education kept a disgraced principal on the payroll despite knowing he was under investigation for serious misconduct.

Uenuku Fairhall, former principal of Te Kura o Te Koutu in Rotorua, had his registration cancelled and was censured for sleeping naked with students during a school trip to Mexico in 2017.

The government agency contracted Fairhall's company, Tarapō Ltd, to provide Māori medium learning resources.

The Ministry said they were aware of the allegations that arose in 2017, yet they continued to work with the company after "assurances" that Fairhall wouldn't be visiting schools.

"We sought assurances from Tarapō Ltd that Mr Fairhall had not visited any schools as part of the process of developing these resources," deputy secretary of sector enablement and support, Katrina Casey, said in a statement.

Casey also said they never dealt directly with the former principal.

But after follow-up questions from Stuff, the Ministry changed its stance, saying they would cut the company loose if Fairhall was involved in any of the contract work.

Fairhall is the sole director of Tarapō Ltd, and is also a shareholder, along with his wife and daughter.

STUFF Former Rotorua principal Uenuku Fairhall was struck off the teaching register for sleeping naked with students.

The Ministry's actions have been described by National Party education spokeswoman Nikki Kaye as alarming.

She had serious concerns about the Ministry's processes and said she would be writing to Education Minister Chris Hipkins for a briefing as to how this was allowed to happen.

"The public safety and safety of children has to be paramount and I am concerned about ensuring we have the best possible processes to make sure children aren't at risk."

During the Teaching Council's investigation a police probe was also launched and 15 students were interviewed, but Fairhall would not be interviewed.

The case was dropped without any charges being laid.

In a decision released last week, the Teachers Council Disciplinary Tribunal described Fairhall's conduct as "disgraceful" and found enough evidence to prove five of the seven allegations.

They found that during the trip the former principal slept in the same bed as a student while naked, entered a bathroom area and asked a student to remove their underwear before washing their back and "swept [the student's] hands away from covering his bottom".

He also engaged in sexualised talk with a group of students and was partially clothed in front of students.

"Mr Fairhall accepted that the incidents occurred but disputed the context of extent of the incidents," the ruling reported.

The Teaching Council's Complaints Assessment Committee, which referred the matter to the Disciplinary Tribunal, said it believed Fairhall's conduct met the test for serious misconduct.

"His inability to understand the need for, and maintain professional boundaries with his students on the school trip reflects adversely on his fitness to be a teacher," the ruling said.

It also revealed that while Fairhall agreed with the CAC submissions, he noted "his conduct should be viewed in light of his sleep deprivation".

"The tribunal described Mr Fairhall's behaviour as 'despicable' and found that cancellation [of his practicing certificate] was the only appropriate penalty."

Fairhall was cleared of two allegations, however, with the tribunal finding insufficient evidence he told a student not to tell their mother they had been inappropriately touched on the bottom by a stranger on the Metro, and that he had emotionally abused a student by telling her it was her fault two teachers had left the school.

The tribunal also declined to grant name suppression to Fairhall.

The ruling also revealed some of Fairhall's responses to the various allegations, including his claim the bed sharing was due to cost and security concerns.

He also explained his reasons for "discreetly" removing his underwear in bed.

"At home I don't wear pyjamas and find them too hot and restrictive ... I need to state that it was not for nefarious reasons it was just the need to sleep."

Detail from conversations with students was also included in the report, with one student saying they heard him say he would be a "dirty bear in bed".

"The girls were uncomfortable, but the boys just laughed. We were too scared to say anything because [Fairhall] is scary."

The school trip to Mexico departed on January 28, 2017, for what was planned to be a 12-week stay but was cut short by five weeks.

In a statement, Minister Hipkins said he was satisfied the Ministry acted appropriately and quickly following the announcement of the Teachers Council decision.

Several attempts to contact Fairhall and his company, Tarapō Ltd, for comment, were unsuccessful.