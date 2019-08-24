Obituary: Theodore John Marshall June 6, 1931 – August 15, 2019

Theodore John Marshall June 6, 1931 – August 15, 2019

Theodore John Marshall, who has died aged 88, will be known to Waikato Times readers as an inveterate writer of letters to the editor.

His prodigious oeuvre, devoted to myriad topics and penned over five decades, in all probability numbered in the hundreds.

MIKE BAIN/FAIRFAX NZ Cambridge man T John Marshall spoke in 2017 about his prolific letter writing about the injustices to the little man.

What is more, with every letter he wrote he managed to rouse the ire of those who took issue with his point of view.

Much to the delight of many a reader, the resulting tit-for-tat correspondence could be amusing, filled with irony, and edifying.

John was, if you believe those stung to write in response to his many letters, a rank hypocrite, a Scrooge character, Labour's only Waikato member, the party's spin-doctor, and a highly indignant one-eyed sore loser who was unable to lighten up his rants about his devout socialist ideals.

Writing in 2010, regular sparring partner Bill Crook said his heart bled for his nemesis, a man he described as a Pommie ex-pat consummate whinger, "with more chips on his shoulder than you'll find in a McDonald's outlet".

Rarely did a reader write in support of John, but that never seemed to dampen his enthusiasm for the task at hand.

But one-time editor of the Cambridge Edition, Wayne Timmo, said John was a staunch supporter of the working man and a "generally amenable chap" who never let people's differing views on politics get in the way of his warmth and joviality in person.

John, who looked askance at the anonymity social media offers critics, admitted to journalist Mike Bain two years back, that "having to roll with the punches of those who disagree with you" was part of the contract.

Never short of a topic to exercise himself (and, and by implication, others), he covered, among many, many subjects, issues such as a nuclear-free New Zealand, the Springbok tour, a living wage, compulsory unionism, voter apathy (when Labour lost), ID cards (a suggestion of National's Tony Steele), the opening of Hamilton's casino, xenophobia, the Royal family (he was anti-Royalist), the lack of a need for a New Zealand air strike force, and, of course, the National Party's seemingly endless failings.

John regarded himself as a forward thinker and it is true some of his suggestions, such as a living wage, were criticised at the time he advocated for them, but have emerged since as good policy.

Dianne Yates, who represented Hamilton for 15 years in Parliament as both an elected and List MP for the Labour Party, described John as a "salt of the earth" character and a "thoroughly good man".

"Everybody in the Labour Party knows John. There's not an MP who would not know him. He's always been at every meeting, he ran the Cambridge branch for years, sold raffle tickets, went to conferences, he was one of the backbones of the party.

"I went to visit the family this week and there was just a steady flow of neighbours coming through the gate.

"He and Gloria really loved each other, theirs was one of those marriages like the couple in a cuckoo clock. You'd see one and then the other. John loved films and classical music and they always came to the orchestra."

Dianne said, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, on hearing of John's death, had described him as a stalwart, noting: "We often say that, but John really was a stalwart".

Hamilton deputy mayor and ex-Labour MP Martin Gallagher was a 19-year-old youth member of the party when he first met John.

"He was known as the 'red postman' of Cambridge and was very much a Labour activist, fearless in his opinions, as his letter writing over the years showed.

"John was a true believer in the labour movement and had a lifelong dedication, he was unshakeable in his energy and optimism."

Martin suspects John would have met every Labour leader since Norman Kirk.

"He was a great example of a volunteer in any political movement or organisation. He was never on the payroll and had a lifelong passion for the principles of the Labour movement.

"As a letter writer he added to the great and healthy debate in a democracy – democracy is the better for the John Marshalls of this world."

John, who immigrated to this country with his wife Gloria in 1965, had his working-class childhood and education disrupted by World War Two bombing raids.

He left school at 14 to work in the Newmarket stables and it was at this time his father made a life-changing decision for his son.

"I was always known as Theo, but my father felt in among the rough element [of the stables] a boy called Theo wouldn't last long, so he advised me to adopt the name John, hence I am now known as T John Marshall."

In New Zealand John, who was small in stature, continued working in the racing industry but later changed jobs to that of a postal delivery worker.

His more than 50-year penchant for letter writing came after an early success.

A great reader of newspapers, John became indignant over the portrayal of a man responsible for a crime, he told Stuff reporter Mike Bain two years ago.

"The paper named the man responsible as Mr Smith, and then added 'who was a Māori'. This appalled me.

"I wrote with some indignation to the editor to make the point, had Mr Smith 'not been a Māori', his ethnicity would not have been mentioned."

John received an apology from the editor, along with an assurance the paper would change its policy on ethnic reporting.

"I thought 'right then, change could be made, the pen was mightier than the sword' and I've been writing ever since.

"Letters to the editor do resonate with others and change can be brought about by presenting another viewpoint to people.

"It will be a sad day if newspapers phase out publishing letters from readers as it's still one avenue where the voice of ordinary people can be heard."

A life member of the New Zealand Labour Party, John stood for local government and retired, in 2015, as a Justice of the Peace with 25 years' service.

"I was often referred to as a communist, but I am not, more a democratic socialist."

John had said he hoped to continue writing "until I pop me clogs, and then some". As such he had hoped to have at least one letter published posthumously but, in the event, had to settle for a final broadside, published last December, which predictably sang the praises of the current Labour-led coalition, which he described as nothing less than the best government since Michael Joseph Savage.

"I just hope," he thundered, "workers do not fall for the lies and propaganda that the National dirty tricks brigade will come up with once they realise they could well lose the next election."

One suspects not only readers, but those who looked forward to crossing quills with him, will miss his contributions.

Correspondence on this matter, as editors are wont to say, is now closed.

John was the adored husband of Gloria for 65 years; dad of Sergio and Eugene; father-in-law of Lisa; and poppa of Daniel and Leanne, Josh and Destiny, and Conner.

