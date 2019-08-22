Man dies after car crashes into power pole near Ashburton

A man has died after crashing into a power pole near Ashburton on Thursday morning. (File photo)

A man has died after crashing into a power pole in mid-Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Lismore Mayfield Rd, near Ashburton, about 7.15am on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said a 50-year-old man died at the scene.

Police are working to find his next of kin and cordons remain in place, the spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said three crews from Ashburton and Mayfield attended the crash.

He said the man was trapped inside the car and crews used rescue equipment to cut him free after downed powerlines were removed from the car shortly before 8am.

The police spokeswoman said the serious crash unit (SCU) has been notified.

A Garden City Rescue Helicopter spokesman said they were called to the scene but were stood down shortly before arriving.

EA Networks commercial manager Jeremy Adamson said the crash had caused the power pole to "sag" and so power was turned off in the area to allow emergency services to work at the scene.

About 206 customers were affected by the outage but power had been restored to all but 23 just after 10am. Power was expected to be fully restored by mid-afternoon when the SCU had finished at the scene.