'He's going for it': Mobility scooter hoons past police car during slow pursuit

A Timaru mobility scooter user who sparked a slow speed pursuit says his newfound fame is "hilarious".

Double amputee Charlie Durham was captured on video out-manoeuvering a police car with its lights and sirens blaring on Wednesday afternoon.

"It sounded like an icecream truck and I didn't want any icecream," Durham said.

The video, later posted on social media, shows the police car trying to cut Durham off a number of times - but he manages to evade them and hoon his scooter past in his bid for freedom.

"I just thought he was being silly."

The video of the pursuit has been viewed more than 30,000 times.

Durham said he planned to turn himself into police on Thursday, but an officer knocked on his door that morning before he was even out of bed.

He was told he had two infringement notices coming, one for failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights and the other for going too fast on a footpath.

Durham did not believe he had done anything wrong.

"I know there's a speed limit on the footpath, but I don't understand why it's not just in the city centre," he said.

"There's not much life on the footpath around here [Wai-iti Rd] and I can pretty much stop on a dime. I've never hit anybody."

During the 2.30 minute video clip, the woman who filmed the peculiar incident, Aleshia Candy, can be heard saying "this is so funny".

"He's going for it. What is this old man up to?" Candy says.

Sergeant Stephen Burgerhout said he had "no opinion" of the video.

Burgerhout said the man on the mobility scooter had been signalled to stop, but did not.

"I believe it was because of the speed he was going on the footpath, and whether that was appropriate or not."

A police spokeswoman said the officer involved in the chase "believed the rider was a danger to himself and other road and footpath users".

"The officer identified the rider and visited his home address today [Thursday] to provide him with a written guide to safe mobility use, to initiate a conversation about safe use of his scooter," she said.

"At all times, police are trying to reduce harm on the roads and that was the intention of the officer throughout."

While in the video it may have appeared the officer's attempts to stop Durham posed some risk to road users, "all officers are trained in making constant risk assessments throughout such events and this is the forefront of all officers' actions when working", the spokeswoman said.

When asked if Candy would be charged for using her phone while driving, another spokeswoman said they were still investigating the incident and were unable to confirm any details.

A BATTLER

Durham, a 54-year-old former seaman, lost both legs in freak accidents three years apart.

Speaking to Stuff in 2012, Durham called himself a "battler" as he described the cruel twists of fate that put him in a wheelchair.

"We have to battle on, don't we? We can't just sit back and die in the corner, can we?"

In 2007 he was working on a tugboat off New Brighton when a crewmate pulled in some slack wire and hooked it around a peg.

The wire tightened, almost slicing Durham's left leg off.

He had a prosthetic attached, got back to playing golf and even planned on returning to work.

But then three years later, he collided with a car while riding this motorbike near Rangitata in South Canterbury.

"It's all gone out of my head really. I can't remember it at all," he said in 2012.

"I just caught the left-hand corner of [the car]. I obviously tried to avoid it.

"But whether it was because I didn't have my leg to manoeuvre like you can on a bike, I don't know. I can blame lots of things now."