Photos of Speaker with Tāmati Coffey's baby in Parliament seen around the world

Photos of Speaker Trevor Mallard holding MP Tāmati Coffey's baby son in Parliament have been shared around the world.

Coffey, the Labour MP for Waiariki, and his partner Tim Smith welcomed Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey, born by surrogate, in July.

On Wednesday the wee lad visited Parliament and got to sit in the Speaker's chair, on Mallard's knee.

TREVOR MALLARD/TWITTER Speaker Trevor Mallard is clearly right at home with MP Tāmati Coffey's wee boy.

Mallard, a father of three, previously shared his seat with Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime's then three-month-old daughter Heeni in 2017.

On Wednesday, Mallard tweeted a picture of himself feeding a happy-looking Tūtānekai.

Coffey also posted a picture of himself holding up the baby boy - first tweeted by Green MP Golriz Ghahraman - under the words: "I just love him."

The images have been shared across the globe, drawing praise and congratulations from MPs and commentators.

News websites as far away as the UK, the US, Africa, India and the Middle East reported the story.

US congresswoman Ilhan Omar shared a news report on twitter with a simple red heart.

Among the many other comments, an Indian police chief praised the "soulful image" while an Australian journalist joked that New Zealand was "just showing off now".