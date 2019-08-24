Bum note for Porirua City children following funding cut after charities split

Virtuoso Strings volunteer Paul Setefano hopes that the young musicians will continue to grow their talent, to open up access to a more prosperous life full of opportunity and fulfilment, surrounded by a supportive and appreciative community.

A meltdown between two charities has seen funding cut for a scheme that helps Cannons Creek kids eat, play and make music.

Funding for the Porirua Project, a partnership between Virtuoso Strings and Ole Football Academy, will likely stop after September following a Porirua City Council vote.

It comes after the partnership between the groups, which offered Porirua kids combined after-school football and stringed instrument instruction, and nutritious meals, fell apart.

ROBERT KITCHIN/FAIRFAX NZ Virtuoso Strings Charitable Trust, also runs the Virtuoso Strings Orchestra.

In a split vote, Porirua councillors decided that the one year, approximately $150,000 contract for the work would not be extended to a second year after Ole pulled out of the partnership.

Virtuoso Strings Charitable Trust co-founder Liz Sneyd said the group had about 60 registered participants and the young people didn't care about politics and simply wanted a place to be with friends and have fun.

"They just want things to keep going as normal ... We'll figure out a way, we might just have to reinvent things."

In June Ole chairman David Wilson wrote to the council saying the group would likely not look to continue the programme into a second year.

He said the programme hadn't stuck to its original plan, and raised concerns about aspects of Virtuoso Strings' tax administration as reasons why he would recommend to his board they not seek a second year

STUFF Porirua mayor Mike Tana says both charities do good work in the community.

On August 18 he emailed Virtuoso Strings, copying in the council, saying things had come to a head, and accusing Sneyd of bullying Ole staff - and he said Ole would no longer attend the programme.

Sneyd said the group would continue the programme till the planned end date at the end of the term, but was unsure how it might continue.

She refuted the email accusations of bullying "in the strongest possible terms".

VIRGINIA FALLON Liz Sneyd and Craig Utting, pictured two years ago, run classical music charity Virtuoso String Orchestra. (File photo).

"Anybody who has been part of the programme and seen it in action would realise this is a tactic of distraction ... we never had issues with the coaches."

Regarding the questions over Virtuoso Strings' administration of its taxes while running the programme, she said everything had been done correctly.

"What I can say is, hand on heart, to the best of my ability and my knowledge, and the advice I've got, I've done it as thoroughly and as properly as I can."

Porirua mayor Mike Tana said he was aware of the letter and email but had supported some form of continued funding.

"They're both [charities] viable, whether they point at what each other does and don't like what they do, they both do great work in our community."

Tana said staff would have done due diligence on the matters raised by Wilson and, if substantiated, they would not have given any option for continued funding.

"I'm only going on the advice that was given."

Councillor Anita Baker moved the amendment but said it was a difficult decision to make.

" The agreement was it would be two organisations and the rules had been broken. You can't bend the rules for someone when there's other people wanting funding."

Virtuoso Strings was given time and council help to find another partner but hadn't managed it, she said.

"I have to be fiscally responsible with ratepayers' money and you can't just change the rules."

Deputy Mayor Izzy Ford supported the amendment and, like Baker, said it was a tough choice. "We had to be fair, we had 11 applications representing over 40 groups apply for this programme and we can't just bend the rules for one.

"We have to work to guidelines and make sure we're making transparent decisions with ratepayers' money."

Wilson could not be reached for comment before deadline on Friday.

